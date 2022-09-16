Georgia Tech Volleyball Loses on the Road vs Arkansas

It was a tough night on the road for the No.7 Georgia Tech volleyball squad against Arkansas and the Yellow Jackets lost their second straight match.

It was the third straight match in which Georgia Tech had to take on a ranked opponent, as Arkansas came into the match ranked 24th in the nation.

Georgia Tech Volleyball dropped another match, this time against Arkansas Georgia Tech Athletics: Credit-Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech dropped the first set by nine points, as the Razorbacks won 25-16. Tech got down early in this set and was not able to climb back into the set. The second set was much closer and Georgia Tech was able to get the win, but only by two points 25-23. The third and fourth sets were close, but Arkansas eeked out wins by scores of 25-22 and 25-20.

Julia Bergmann had another great night despite the loss and put up 20 or more kills yet again. The trio of Bianca Bertolino, Paola Pimentel, and Bella D'Amico were also solid on the night, with D'Amico having 42 assists.

Georgia Tech is off on Friday before heading to Athens to play Georgia on Saturday night. Hopefully, this team can bounce back and get back to winning this weekend.

