2027 Top 50 recruit Gene Roebuck in attendance for Gonzaga's game against Texas Southern
The streak continues.
For all three of Gonzaga's preseason events - Kraziness in the Kennel, the exhibition against Northwest, and the exhibition against Western Oregon - the Zags have had a recruit on campus. And all three of those recruits, Sam Funches, Luca Foster, and Dooney Johnson, ultimately committed to Gonzaga shortly after their trip to Spokane.
Now, coach Mark Few is hoping to make it four in a row.
Gene Roebuck, a four-star wing in the 2027 class, is in attendance for Gonzaga's season opener against Texas Southern on Monday night for an unofficial visit. The 6'5 guard from La Mirada, CA, is the second visitor for Gonzaga in the 2027 class after Johnson, who committed two days after his visit for the team's exhibition win over Western Oregon.
Roebuck posted on social media that he received an offer from Gonzaga back on July 22, and also has offers from UCLA, USC, Cal, and San Francisco in his home state, as well as Kansas, Washington, Arizona State, Cincinnati, and TCU, among others.
Roebuck is the No. 48-ranked recruit in the 2027 class according to 247Sports, coming in at No. 13 among small forwards and No. 1 among California prospects. Rivals has him No. 40 in their class rankings, while ESPN has him No. 39.
Roebuck is an outstanding scorer who averaged 19 points while shooting 52% from the field during his sophomore season at La Mirada High School, while tacking on 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 blocks per game. He earned All-California Interscholastic Federation Open Division First Team honors for his work as a sophomore and was named the MaxPreps Freshman of the Year in 2024 as well.
Gonzaga landed three recruits in the 2026 class during the month of October, with Funches and Foster being joined by German guard Jack Kayil. The team has since turned its attention to the 2027 class, with Johnson the first domino to fall after he committed to the team last week.
Johnson is a 6'5 guard from Milwaukee, WI, who ranks inside the top 20 of the 2027 class and who picked Gonzaga over Wisconsin, Marquette, Indiana, and Missouri, among others. He cited Gonzaga's team culture and the support they showed for Tyon Grant-Foster, who had his eligibility reinstated an hour before the exhibition game against Western Oregon. Grant-Foster appeared in the game to a roaring cheer from the crowd - the same crowd that made sure to give Johnson plenty of love throughout the game as well.
Gonzaga won't have a unique experience like Grant-Foster's to wow Roebuck, but getting him on campus for the home opener is certainly not a bad thing.
Coach Few and the Zags are attached to a handful of other 2027 recruits in addition to Johnson and Roebuck, including 6'3 guard Jalen Davis from Bremerton, WA and a pair of Arizona recruits in small forward DeMarcus Henry and center Darius Wabbington.