3 takeaways from Gonzaga's win over Eastern Oregon: Starters build early lead, reserves finish the job

If the Gonzaga men’s basketball team had any rust after a weeklong break, it was nowhere to be found when they returned to action on Wednesday against Eastern Oregon.

The tenth-ranked Zags (11-3) jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a 120-42 win over the Mountaineers at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Here are three observations from Gonzaga’s performance:

GONZAGA’S OFFENSE FIRES ON ALL CYLINDERS

When a nationally-ranked Division I team squares off against an NAIA school, it’s not uncommon for a lopsided blowout to ensue.

That’s exactly what happened as the Zags defeated the Mountaineers by 78 points, the largest margin of victory in program history.

“Well thank god we finally took care of a team we’re supposed to like that,” said Gonzaga forward Drew Timme. “Tired of playing barnburner with NIU, Kent (State) and Montana. It was nice for all of us to play good.”

Timme was one of seven Zags to score in double digits, leading the team with 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting. He also tallied seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 17 minutes.

None of Gonzaga’s other starters played more than 20 minutes, including his frontcourt mate Anton Watson, who ended the contest with 13 points, six rebounds, four steals and a block.

The Zags shot 70.8% from the field and made 9-of-18 from 3-point range, while their defense forced 28 turnovers from EOU.

RESERVES TAKE ADVANTAGE OF MORE PLAYING TIME

With his team ahead by 30 points at the intermission, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few took out most of his starting lineup early in the second half and gave significant minutes to his reserves.

Among the Zags who got more time than usual was Efton Reid III, who didn’t waste the opportunity. The 7-foot center matched his career-high with 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting in 19 minutes.

“That’s kind of what we’ve been asking him to do and when he does what we ask him to do, he can be pretty effective,” Few said.

Reid III scored all of his buckets in the paint, as EOU couldn’t seem to contain him without a player taller than 6-foot-9.

“Obviously those aren’t Division I athletes or Division I size but at least he was in the right place and delivering,” Few said.

Three of Reid III’s field goals were assisted by guard Dominick Harris, whose 14 minutes on the court more than doubled his previous season-high. Harris finished with five points on 2-of-4 shooting from the field, to go along with five assists, three rebounds, a block and a steal.

“We see that every day in practice,” Reid III said of Harris’ performance. “He’s a great assist guy, he can score the ball at a tremendous clip too, so we’re happy to see him go out there and do it.”

Gonzaga’s bench registered a season-high 52 points, with the other reserves to score being Malachi Smith with 10, Hunter Sallis and Colby Brooks with seven, Ben Gregg with five and Abe Eagle with two.

“It was just good to get everybody in,” Few said. “We got some good contributions from guys who haven’t gotten many minutes so that's a real positive.”

ZAGS REENERGIZED FROM HOLIDAY BREAK

After getting a week to rest and recover from a grueling nonconference schedule, several Zags said it was a much-needed break.

“Our schedule is a tough one so being able to reset and refresh your mind and refocus was huge for us,” Timme said. “We were really appreciative of coach for giving us so much time at home to spend with our families.”

Timme also said the time off made a noticeable difference in the effort and spirit his team played with against the Mountaineers.

“I just feel this new vibrant energy and I think we showed that tonight, just how energetic we were, how happy we were,” Timme said.

Gonzaga begins its West Coast Conference slate at home against Pepperdine on Saturday. Tipoff is 2 p.m.