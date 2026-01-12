4 former Gonzaga stars currently tearing it up in the NBA G League

Coming to Spokane to play for Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs has long been a great step toward continuing to play professional basketball post-graduation.

Not only have 12 former Zags played in the NBA so far this season - tied for the sixth most among college basketball programs - but Gonzaga has produced quite a few stellar players in the NBA G League as well.

Two of those 12 NBA players have also appeared in the G League this season: Dallas Mavericks point guard Ryan Nembhard and Los Angeles Lakers forward Drew Timme, who are both signed to two-way contracts.

Timme has appeared in three games with the South Bay Lakers, averaging a ridiculous 22 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in just 17.7 minutes per game, while Nembhard had 26 points and 10 assists in his lone game with the Texas Legends.

Four other Zags have appeared in the G League this year, including a trio of guards and a fan favorite in the frontcourt. Below is a look at how those four players have performed so far in 2025-26:

Nolan Hickman

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman. | Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI

Hickman was the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NBA G League draft by the Capital City Go-Go, the affiliate of the Washington Wizards.

Hickman has appeared in seven games for Capital City, starting three and playing just under 25 minutes per night. The 6'3 guard is averaging 8.7 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.3 rebounds per game while shooting a blistering 39.4% from three on nearly five attempts per contest.

Those numbers are eerily similar to Hickman's career averages across four years at Gonzaga, where the Seattle native averaged 9.5 points, 2.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds and shot 39.5% from three, finishing his career ninth in school history with 225 made threes.

Malachi Smith

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Malachi Smith (13). | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

One of Hickman's backcourt running mates, Malachi Smith, just had the best game of his professional career last week. Playing for the Long Island Nets, Smith put up a career-high 36 points with nine assists and six rebounds, while shooting 14-22 from the floor and 6-8 from the free throw line.

All told the 6'4 guard is averaging 13.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 2.0 steals across eight games with Long Island in his third season in the G League, having played for the Wisconsin Herd and Memphis Hustle previously. Smith spent his final collegiate season in Spokane, averaging 8.7 points and 1.4 assists while shooting 50% from three and earning WCC Sixth Man of the Year in the 2022-23 season.

Ryan Woolridge

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Woolridge (4). | James Snook-Imagn Images

Another former Gonzaga guard in the G League is Ryan Woolridge, who averaged 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 33 games for the Zags in 2019-20, shooting a career-best 43.2% from three and leading Gonzaga to what would have been a No. 1 seed in the 202 NCAA Tournament had it not been cancelled for COVID-19.

Woolridge has played eight games in his third season in the G League, all with the Windy City Bulls. The point guard is averaging 4.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 21.6 minutes per game.

Anton Watson

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson. | Photo by Erik Smith, Myk Crawford

Last but certainly not least is Anton Watson, who is in his second pro season after appearing in 21 G League games, and eight NBA games, last year following his selection at No. 54 overall in the 2025 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics.

Watson is with the South Bay Lakers this year, alongside his friend and former teammate Drew Timme, and has started five out of seven games while averaging 27.9 minutes, 11.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.

MORE GONZAGA NEWS & ANALYSIS