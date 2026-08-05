Another NCAA eligibility ruling creates new possibilities for Gonzaga

Another day, another loss in court for the NCAA.

A judge in Georgia granted an injunction to 30 student-athletes on Wednesday, giving them immediate eligibility for the 2026-27 season. The ruling also enjoins the NCAA from preventing the plaintiffs from playing at any Division 1 school because they did not enter the portal - meaning these players are free to sign anywhere without fear of punishment from the NCAA.

This injunction comes after similar rulings in Ohio last month and Tennessee last week, granting student-athletes eligibility as well as the flexibility to transfer wherever they please.

A federal ruling in Colorado has given eligibility to all members of the high school class of 2022, but unlike the state cases, that one does not allow players to transfer unless they had previously entered the transfer portal.

Jamichael Stillwell, Chauncey Wiggins, RJ Godfrey and others have been granted an injunction against the NCAA in their suit in Georgia, attorneys @ryandownton and @heitner tell @On3. https://t.co/9IJxJxg82e — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) August 5, 2026

Good news for Gonzaga

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The case in Georgia is good news for Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs, placing a handful of very talented players out on the open market for the Zags to potentially add to a depleted roster as they head into the Pac-12 in the 2026-27 season.

It is also an encouraging sign for those who have filed for an injunction in the state of California - including top target Donovan Dent - that they will have a similar result, which would free up Dent to transfer to Gonzaga instead of being forced to return to UCLA.

Dent averaged 7.6 assists last year for the Bruins, and his facilitation skills make him a near-perfect fit to replace Mario Saint-Supery at point guard in 2026-27.

Top Georgia targets

Feb 28, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Chauncey Wiggins (7) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gonzaga has a handful of open roster spots, and two of the recently eligible players from this lawsuit make a lot of sense for coach Few and the staff to pursue.

First is Chauncey Wiggins, a 6'11 forward who spent three years at Clemson before breaking out as a starter last season for Florida State. Despite his height, Wiggins is more of a wing than a traditional big, and he's long been a consistent outside shooter - drilling 38.7% of his 5.8 three point attempts per game last year with the 'Noles.

His 72 made threes were 13th in the ACC and first among players taller than 6'10, and he was also very efficient on two pointers (61.8%) and from the free throw line (85.1%) last year as well.

Wiggins would be able to play either the three or the four for Gonzaga, potentially freeing up Davis Fogle to play more on the ball and giving Gonzaga some insurance in the frontcourt while Izan Almansa continues to battle for eligibility via the NCAA.

Washington is a 6'4 guard from Portland who spent two years at Texas Tech, one year at Pacific in 2024-25, and last season in the ACC with Georgia Tech.

While with the Tigers, Washington averaged 13.5 points, 5.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game, earning All-WCC Second Team honors and making national headlines by dropping 40 points on 16-22 shooting in Pacific's shocking win at Washington State.

Washington was a very solid player in the ACC last year as well, averaging 9.6 points, 5.1 assists, and 1.5 steals with the Yellow Jackets in 29 games played.

The 6'4 guard is a great passer and defender with good positional size, but he's never been much of an outside shooter - with a career 28.2% mark on less than two attempts per game.

Still, he would help shore up a backcourt that is thin on experience and talent at the moment.