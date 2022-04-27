Rasir Bolton declares for NBA draft after senior season at Gonzaga

The 6-foot-3 guard becomes the fifth GU player to enter their name as an early entry candidate in this year's draft

Bolton spent two seasons at Iowa State and was initially at Penn State before spending last season as a Zag.

Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton announced that he’s declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft on Wednesday. All five of GU’s starters are now listed among the NBA’s 283 early entry candidates.

Bolton transferred to GU on April 30, 2021 from Iowa State University where he spent two seasons after initially signing on with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

At GU last season he shot 46% from 3-point range on 4.3 three-point attempts a game, while playing about 26.8 minutes per contest. The senior from Petersburg, Virginia’s average of 11.2 points per game were the lowest he’s put up in all of his college seasons, as Bolton was generally the third or fourth scoring option for the Zags.

Bolton measures at 6-foot-3 and weighs 185 pounds.

As an early entry candidate for this year’s draft, Bolton has until June 1 to choose whether or not to keep his name in the draft pool for good. The same goes for Chet Holmgren, Drew Timme and Julian Strawther, with Andrew Nembhard being the only Zag to have eliminated himself from a return to college basketball next season given that this is Nembhard’s third time declaring for the draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft Combine runs from May 16-22 and the draft is set for June 23 in Brooklyn, New York.