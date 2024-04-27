Dominick Harris transfers again, this time to UCLA
Loyola Marymount transfer guard Dominick Harris announced on social media that he’s transferring to UCLA for his redshirt senior year.
The 6-foot-3 guard from Murrieta, California, is staying close to home after one season with the Lions. Harris paced the team in scoring with 14.3 points per game and shot 44.8% from behind the arc, which led the West Coast Conference and was the third-best 3-point percentage in the country. He scored 20 or more points in seven games.
Harris’ breakout campaign followed two seasons as a reserve off the bench at Gonzaga. The former Rancho Christian High School star appeared in 38 games, averaging 6.3 minutes played in those appearances, though missed significant time in the 2021-22 season with a foot injury. He transferred to LMU last offseason.
Upon his return to The Kennel on Jan. 30, Harris scored 11 points and shot 4-of-13 from the field in a 92-58 blowout victory for the Bulldogs. Harris missed the rematch against his former team on Feb. 15 due to a knee injury.
As for his new team, Harris joins a revamped Bruins squad that is slated to bring in a top-five transfer portal class. Mick Cronin landed 6-foot-6 defensive-minded wing Kobe Johnson from USC, Oregon State forward Tyler Bilodeau (14.3 points per game in 2023-24), Eric Dailey from Oklahoma State, the Summit League Defensive Player of the Year in William Kyle from South Dakota State and 6-foot-3 guard Skye Clark from Louisville. Harris brings much-needed outside shooting to a team that shot 33.2% from downtown last season.
Harris played alongside current Cleveland Cavaliers star Evan Mobley at Rancho Christian in Southern California. His senior season (2019-20) he helped lead Rancho to a 22-8 record and the CIF State Open Division playoffs.