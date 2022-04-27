Skip to main content

NCAA President Mark Emmert to step down by June 2023

Emmert has been at the helm of the NCAA since 2010 and oversaw a wealth of changes in the association
The NCAA has introduced a bevy of rules and guidelines over the last couple of years that give more agency to athletes (photo courtesy of Keith Srakocic, Associated Press).

The NCAA’s President, Mark Emmert is stepping down from his position, the NCAA announced Tuesday in a press release. He will remain at the helm of Collegiate Athletics until either his replacement is in place or June of 2023 at the latest.

The NCAA announced in a press release that Emmert and the association’s board of directors came to a mutual agreement for him to step away. Just a year ago, the NCAA extended Emmert’s contract until 2025, paying him out nearly $3 million dollars a year annually.

Emmert has been the president for the NCAA since 2010, becoming the NCAA’s fifth president. Before that, Emmert was the president at his alma mater the University of Washington, and prior to that held chancellor positions at LSU, University of Connecticut, Montana State and University of Colorado.

"Throughout my tenure I've emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes," Emmert said. "I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis."

The introduction of name, image and likeness profitability for college athletes, the expansion of the transfer portal and new guidelines established at the beginning of this year that hands over more authority from the NCAA to universities have put the NCAA on a new path moving forward.

"With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the Association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president," said NCAA Board of Governors Chair John J. DeGioia. "It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption."

NCAA photo
NCAA President Mark Emmert to step down by June 2023

