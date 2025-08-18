Former Gonzaga big man signs first professional contract overseas
Despite efforts to obtain an additional year of college basketball eligibility, former LSU, Gonzaga, and Wake Forest center Efton Reid III will begin his professional career in Finland after signing his first professional contract with Kobrat on Monday.
"Efton Reid III has inked his rookie contract with Kobrat in Finland," wrote Reid's agent, Sevag Keucheyan of Keucheyan Sports Management, on Instagram Monday afternoon. "The 7-footer is set to dominate the Korisliiga with his talent and drive. First step in his pro journey, which will undoubtedly be of high standard! Let’s get to work!"
Reid had a rather tumultuous four-year college career, which included a brief stop in Spokane with Gonzaga in the 2022-23 season. A top-25 recruit coming out of high school, Reid first began at LSU in the SEC, starting 34 games for the Tigers in 2021-22 and averaging 6.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 19.6 minutes per game.
The big man transferred to Gonzaga ahead of the 2022-23 season, but was unable to carve out a consistent role in a frontcourt that featured Drew Timme, Anton Watson, and Ben Gregg. A 16-point performance against NAIA school Eastern Oregon on Dec. 28 was Reid's only game in double figures with the Zags, and in fact, he only scored 15 more points the rest of the way - finishing his lone season in Spokane averaging 2.1 points and 1.0 rebounds in 4.6 minutes across 25 games.
Reid then transferred again, this time landing at Wake Forest in the ACC alongside his former Gonzaga teammate Hunter Sallis. Because Reid was a two-time transfer, he had to sit out to begin his first season with the Demon Deacons. That rule was abruptly changed midseason, however, and Reid immediately suited up for Wake Forest the rest of the way after missing the team's first seven contests.
He finished his junior year averaging a career-best 9.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 27.6 minutes per game, starting 25 out of 28 games.
Reid followed that up with a strong final season in Winston-Salem, averaging 8.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks while starting 31 games as a senior for coach Steve Forbes and the Demon Deacons.
Reid - like many out-of-eligibility seniors - opted to enter his name in the transfer portal back in April, hoping to obtain an additional year of eligibility due to those seven missed games as a junior in 2023-24. It was always a long shot for Reid, who appeared in 34, 25, 28, and 31 games across four collegiate seasons for a grand total of 118 games played.
Now the big man heads overseas to Lapua, Finland, to play for Kobrat - translated to Cobras - in Korisliiga, the highest tier of Finnish basketball. Reid is one of two players from the ACC last year to ink a contract with Kobrat, joining former Temple, Houston, and Pitt guard Damian Dunn.