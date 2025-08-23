Former Gonzaga star leads Canada over Venezuela in FIBA AmeriCup
These days, it feels like anytime Team Canada puts together a roster for an international event, someone who played at Gonzaga is involved.
Less than a week after Yvonne Ejim led Canada to a gold medal in GLOBL JAM, fellow Gonzaga alum Kyle Wiltjer represented his country in a decisive 88-54 win over Venezuela to open the 2025 FIBA Men's AmeriCup.
Wiltjer played 12 minutes off the bench for Canada, dropping 12 points on 4-7 shooting along with a rebound and a steal. Former Miami Hurricane Kyshawn George paced Canada with 18 points, while Leonard Miller and Mfiondu Kabengele each had 14.
Wiltjer is no stranger to repping Canada at FIBA events. He first did so in the 2010 FIBA U18 championship, averaging 19.4 points in five games. He has been involved periodically ever since, including a brief two appearances in the 2015 Pan American Games, followed by a dominant performance in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, where he averaged 16.4 points in five games.
Most recently, Wiltjer was with the senior men's team for the 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers, averaging 21.8 points in four games.
The 6'11 forward is one of many former Zags to represent Canada internationally. Wiltjer's teammate at Gonzaga, Kevin Pangos, was also his teammate on those 2019 and 2023 FIBA squads alongside Kelly Olynyk, who served as captain for Team Canada in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Andrew and Ryan Nembhard have each represented Canada, with Andrew joining Olynyk on the 2024 Olympic squad. Former Zags Rob Sacre and Mangisto Arop have FIBA experience with Canada as well.
Wiltjer is arguably the most decorated transfer in Gonzaga basketball history, joining the Zags after two seasons at Kentucky, which included a national championship in 2011-12 and the SEC Sixth Man of the Year award.
Wiltjer was a consensus All-American his first season with Gonzaga in 2014-15, averaging 16.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 57.6% on twos and 46.6% from three. He became one of the very few Gonzaga players to average over 20 points per game in a season in 2015-16, dropping 20.4 per night along with 6.3 rebounds while shooting 43.7% from three on nearly six attempts per game.
After a very brief 14 games with the Houston Rockets in the NBA, Wiltjer went abroad and has compiled a highly successful career, with time spent in Greece, Spain, Turkey, China, and, most recently, Italy with Reyer Venezia.
Next up for Canada in the AmeriCup is a matchup against Panama on Saturday evening. The game tips off at 8:10 PM PT.