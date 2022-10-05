Gonzaga's 2022-23 season schedule finalized

A few chances at revenge, some new opponents and familiar foes await the Zags this upcoming season

Gonzaga’s schedule is stamped and ready to go, with 33 games slated throughout the regular season and with exhibition matches, 15 nonconference matchups and 16 West Coast Conference opponents all ready to test the Zags in another year of exciting hoops.

First in the preseason is a matchup with Tennessee on pay-per-view to fund the McLendon Foundation on Oct. 28.

The season opener against North Florida will serve as a tuneup before the Zags turn their attention to the string of elite programs they have on the docket, starting with Michigan State in the first game on a U.S. aircraft carrier in 10 years.

Two more projected ranked teams follow right after that with Texas on the road on Nov. 16 and then Kentucky coming to Spokane on Nov. 20.

From there, it’s to the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament over Thanksgiving, which could see the Zags playing a variety of opponents in their second and third games there, but starts with Portland State on Thanksgiving day.

Don’t think things tick down for Gonzaga from there though; they immediately have to run back the 2021 national championship game and take on Scott Drew’s Baylor Bears on Dec. 2 in South Dakota. The Zags get to return home for a three-game stretch in early December that will see Kent State, Washington and Northern Illinois come to town.

Another chance at revenge awaits the Zags on Dec. 17, when they get Alabama again after losing them to the Tide in Seattle last season. This time, the game’s in Birmingham, and Alabama has one of the most studded recruiting classes in the country coming in this year including five stars Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley.

A couple of local matchups against more local opponents pad the Zags’ schedule before heading into conference play, where the target will once again be on the team’s back.

While BYU and Saint Mary’s hold their spots as the conference’s most formidable opponents for Gonzaga, look out for some of SoCal’s programs like Pepperdine and San Diego to make for interesting matchups, as both teams are coming to Spokane this season.

There’s a long road to March, but one that will fly by for the Zags with so many games expected to be real barn burners that will test this team’s hailed fortitude night in and night out. For a full look at the schedule, check out the rundown below.

Gonzaga 2022-23 schedule:

Preseason

Oct. 8 — Kraziness in the Kennel

Oct. 28 — Tennessee

Nov. 2 — Warner Pacific

Regular Season

Nov. 7 — vs. North Florida

Nov. 11 — Michigan State (Armed Forces Classic)

Nov. 16 — at Texas

Nov. 20 — Kentucky

Nov. 24 — Portland State (PK85)

Nov. 25 — Purdue or West Virginia (PK85)

Nov. 27 — TBD (PK85)

Dec. 2 — Baylor

Dec. 5 — vs. Kent State

Dec. 9 — vs. Washington

Dec. 12 — vs. Northern Illinois

Dec. 17 — Alabama (C.M Newton Classic)

Dec. 20 — vs. Montana

Dec. 28 — vs. Eastern Oregon

WCC Schedule

Dec. 31 — vs. Pepperdine

Jan. 5 — at Santa Clara

Jan. 7 — at San Francisco

Jan. 12 — at BYU

Jan. 14 — vs. Portland

Jan. 19 — vs. LMU

Jan. 21 — at Pacific

Jan. 28 — at Portland

Feb. 2 — vs. Santa Clara

Feb. 4 — at Saint Mary’s

Feb. 9 — vs. San Francisco

Feb. 11 — vs. BYU

Feb. 16 — at LMU

Feb. 18 — at Pepperdine

Feb. 23 — vs. San Diego

Feb. 25 — vs. Saint Mary’s

Regular Season

March 1 — vs. Chicago State