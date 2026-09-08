Gonzaga's 2027 commit is making a major name for himself
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Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are still putting the finishing touches on the 2026-27 roster, but that hasn't kept them from working hard on the recruiting trail for the class of 2027.
It's been nearly a year since Dooney Johnson committed to Gonzaga, but since then, the 4-star guard has steadily risen up the class rankings - coming in at No. 11 on the latest update from Rivals that was published Tuesday morning.
Johnson is the highest-rated player in the class who has committed, joining his EYBL teammate Kager Knueppel and guard Ryan Hampton as committed top-25 recruits. Knueppel is set to follow in his older brother's footsteps at Duke, while Hampton is committed to Mark Pope at Kentucky.
A breakout summer put Johnson on the map
Johnson performed extremely well this summer, coming off a great junior campaign at Milwaukee Juneau in Wisconsin. Playing for Team Herro on the EYBL circuit, Johnson shined in multiple events - including the Pangos All-America Camp, the NBPA Top 100, and most notably at Peach Jam, where his team fell just short of the championship game.
Johnson was named to the EYBL First Team alongside DeMarcus Henry (No. 2), Beckham Black (No. 4), Cayden Daughtry (No. 8), and Lewis Uvwo (No. 10).
In 22 games with Team Herro, Johnson led the team with 14.9 points along with 3.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds, despite playing just 23.6 minutes across 22 games.
A 6-foot-7 guard with plenty of upside
While the 6'7 guard is still finding his outside shot - shooting 26.6% on 5.0 attempts per game - he is a relentless attacker and above-average facilitator for his size, and has all the makings of an elite two-way jumbo initiator at the collegiate level.
Johnson was heavily recruited by Gonzaga assistant coach Zach Norvell, and it's not hard to see the comparisons between Snacks and Johnson - both high-level scorers and big guards who can handle the ball and provide solid defense. Johnson has a ways to go to become the shooter Norvell was, but the upside is certainly there.
Gonzaga still has work to do in the 2027 class
Although Johnson is the only commit in the 2027 class right now, Gonzaga remains strongly connected to two other top -50 recruits in Jalen Davis and Gene Roebuck.
Davis, a 6'3 combo guard from Bremerton, WA, came in at No. 18 on Rivals' updated rankings. The high-scoring guard is being pursued by Washington, Stanford, Houston, Oregon, and others, but has remained in contact with the Zag coaching staff throughout the summer.
Roebuck is a 6'4 wing from La Mirada, CA, who Rivals ranked No. 44 after he had a strong summer on the Adidas 3SSB circuit. Roebuck took an official visit to Spokane last November and is also considering Cal, UCLA, USC, Arizona State, and Mississippi State.
Gonzaga will tip off the 2026-27 season in less than three weeks at Kraziness in the Kennel, set for Saturday, Oct. 3 at 2:00 PM PT.
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Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire. Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB