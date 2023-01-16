Gonzaga adds South Korean forward Jun Seok Yeo to roster

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team has added Jun Seok Yeo to the roster, according to an announcement from head coach Mark Few on Monday.

Yeo will enroll as a student this semester and practice with the Zags, but won’t appear in a game until the 2023-24 season as a sophomore.

“This is a really big opportunity for me,” Yeo said. “I’m really happy to be a part of this program and family at Gonzaga.”

The 6-foot-8 forward is a transfer from Korea University in Seoul, South Korea. Before getting to college, he attended the NBA Global Academy in Australia but graduated from Yongsan High School in Seoul.

At the 2021 FIBA U-19 World Cup in Latvia, Yeo averaged a tournament-high 25.6 points to go along with 10.6 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

Yeo’s highest-scoring game of the tournament came against Japan, as he finished with 36 points and made five of his nine 3-point attempts to lead Korea to a 95-92 victory. He also added 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 40 minutes.

Among the nine opponents Korea faced in the tournament was former Zag Chet Holmgren and the United States. Korea suffered a 132-60 loss to the U.S., with Yeo’s 21-point showing not being enough to defeat the eventual champions.

With four-star recruit Dusty Stromer and three-star Alex Toohey set to join the team next season, the addition of Yeo brightens an already bright future for Gonzaga.