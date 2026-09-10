Gonzaga's Chauncey Wiggins loses eligibility after latest NCAA ruling

Another day, another change in the eligibility status of someone on the Gonzaga Bulldogs roster.

This time it's Florida State transfer forward Chauncey Wiggins, who is currently ineligible after the NCAA's stay request was granted by the Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday evening.

The case is still pending appeal, but while the appeal process is ongoing, the plaintiffs, including Wiggins, will be ineligible to practice or play this upcoming season. It is the same result that occurred in lawsuits in Ohio, Tennessee, and the federal case in Colorado. The stay in Ohio is currently keeping another Gonzaga player, Dayton transfer point guard Javon Bennett, ineligible as well.

The Georgia Court of Appeals issued a stay of the injunction granted to five-for-five plaintiffs in the Godfrey case, joining the courts of appeal in Ohio and Tennessee (plus the Tenth Circuit in Wisne). pic.twitter.com/IleR205kGH — Sam C. Ehrlich (@samcehrlich) September 9, 2026

What it means for Gonzaga

Like Bennett, Wiggins being ineligible prevents him from participating in team activities and will keep him from joining the team for Kraziness in the Kennel and any exhibition and regular season games.

That is, of course, if he is still ineligible by then. Recently, the plaintiffs in Ohio filed with the Court of Appeals to have the stay decision reversed, and if that happens, Bennett and the other plaintiffs will be eligible once again. Something similar could happen in Georgia, even before the official appeal hearing takes place.

And then there's the possibility the NCAA loses its appeal, which would clear Wiggins to suit up for Gonzaga after all.

So there's no way to know for sure if Wiggins or Bennett will be eligible for Gonzaga when the season officially tips off Nov. 2 against Purdue - and whether they are or not on that date doesn't mean it won't change multiple times throughout the season as well.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles forward Chauncey Wiggins (7) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wiggins is a 6'10 forward who averaged 13.3 points last year for the Seminoles, shooting 39% from three on 6.0 attempts per game. He was ticketed to start for Gonzaga at small forward, pushing Davis Fogle to shooting guard and Houston transfer Isiah Harwell to the bench.

Now Harwell and Fogle are expected to start together on the wing, with senior Braden Huff and Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop in the frontcourt and Florida transfer Xaivian Lee - who remains eligible for now - at point guard.

Now what?

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee (1) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wiggins joins Bennett, 23-year-old French point guard Nathan de Sousa, and 21-year-old Spanish big man Izan Almansa in being committed to Gonzaga but currently ineligible.

Lee is eligible after a TRO was granted in a lawsuit in California, but if current trends continue, it wouldn't be a huge shock if that case gets stayed as well - which would render him ineligible until the appeal process is completed.

Meanwhile, Wiggins will remain ineligible until the appeal, or unless the Georgia Court of Appeals reverses the stay decision.

de Sousa and Almansa are both international players with professional experience, which is why they have not yet been granted eligibility by the NCAA. de Sousa is currently in Spokane and could end up being the team's starting point guard if Bennett and Lee are unable to suit up.

Gonzaga will play a scrimmage in front of fans at Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 10 at 2:00 PM PT ... although it's anyone's guess which players will be there or not.