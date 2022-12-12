Women's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls to No. 23 in AP Top 25 poll (12/12/22)

The Zags won two games at home last week, but still dropped in the national rankings

Even after two double-digit victories at home last week, the Gonzaga women’s basketball team fell one spot to No. 23 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

The Zags defeated Queens University of Charlotte (4-5) 73-49 on Tuesday and UC Davis (3-5) 73-55 on Sunday, but still dropped from 106 to 100 points in the poll.

Gonzaga is positioned behind Kansas (9-0), who entered the rankings after a 77-50 win over then-No. 12 Arizona (7-1) on Thursday and a 72-52 victory against Wichita State (8-2) on Sunday. Arizona fell to No. 20 in this week’s poll.

Defending NCAA champion South Carolina (9-0) remains the top-ranked team after picking up all 28 first-place votes. The Gamecocks are followed by Stanford (10-1), Ohio State (10-0), Indiana (10-0) and Notre Dame (8-1).

Rounding out the top 10 are Virginia Tech (10-0), North Carolina (8-1), North Carolina State (9-1), North Carolina State (7-1) and UCLA (9-1).

Here’s the full AP Top 25 poll for Week 6 of the 2022-23 season:

AP TOP 25 POLL

South Carolina (28) 700 Stanford 672 Ohio State 627 Indiana 623 Notre Dame 577 Virginia Tech 549 North Carolina 514 NC State 505 UConn 450 UCLA 416 LSU 391 Iowa 369 Utah 359 Iowa State 329 Maryland 310 Oregon 264 Creighton Baylor 186 Michigan 181 Arizona 177 Arkansas 169 Kansas 149 Gonzaga 100 Oklahoma 72 Villanova 56

Others receiving votes: St. John's 19, Marquette 18, Louisville 14, Virginia 7, Texas 6, Duke 5, Kansas State 5, Rice 4, Florida State 3, Columbia 2, Missouri 2, DePaul 2, Nebraska 1, Middle Tennessee 1