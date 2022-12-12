Skip to main content

Women's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls to No. 23 in AP Top 25 poll (12/12/22)

The Zags won two games at home last week, but still dropped in the national rankings

Even after two double-digit victories at home last week, the Gonzaga women’s basketball team fell one spot to No. 23 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.

The Zags defeated Queens University of Charlotte (4-5) 73-49 on Tuesday and UC Davis (3-5) 73-55 on Sunday, but still dropped from 106 to 100 points in the poll.

Gonzaga is positioned behind Kansas (9-0), who entered the rankings after a 77-50 win over then-No. 12 Arizona (7-1) on Thursday and a 72-52 victory against Wichita State (8-2) on Sunday. Arizona fell to No. 20 in this week’s poll.

Defending NCAA champion South Carolina (9-0) remains the top-ranked team after picking up all 28 first-place votes. The Gamecocks are followed by Stanford (10-1), Ohio State (10-0), Indiana (10-0) and Notre Dame (8-1).

Rounding out the top 10 are Virginia Tech (10-0), North Carolina (8-1), North Carolina State (9-1), North Carolina State (7-1) and UCLA (9-1).

Here’s the full AP Top 25 poll for Week 6 of the 2022-23 season:

AP TOP 25 POLL

  1. South Carolina (28) 700
  2. Stanford 672
  3. Ohio State 627
  4. Indiana 623
  5. Notre Dame 577
  6. Virginia Tech 549
  7. North Carolina 514
  8. NC State 505
  9. UConn 450
  10. UCLA 416
  11. LSU 391
  12. Iowa 369
  13. Utah 359
  14. Iowa State 329
  15. Maryland 310
  16. Oregon 264
  17. Creighton
  18. Baylor 186
  19. Michigan 181
  20. Arizona 177
  21. Arkansas 169
  22. Kansas 149
  23. Gonzaga 100
  24. Oklahoma 72
  25. Villanova 56

Others receiving votes: St. John's 19, Marquette 18, Louisville 14, Virginia 7, Texas 6, Duke 5, Kansas State 5, Rice 4, Florida State 3, Columbia 2, Missouri 2, DePaul 2, Nebraska 1, Middle Tennessee 1

