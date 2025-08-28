Gonzaga guard effective in Spain's shocking loss to Georgia in EuroBasket opener
Spain had a rude awakening at EuroBasket on Thursday after dropping its first game to Georgia, 83-69, a stunning upset and a disappointing first game on the world stage for Gonzaga guard Mario Saint-Supery.
Saint-Supery played 12 minutes off the bench and was one of the very few positive contributors for Spain, scoring four points with a team-high three steals and a pair of assists. He went 1-2 from the three-point line and 1-2 from the charity stripe, and his +8 in the box score was tied for second-highest on the team behind seven-year NBA veteran Juancho Hernangomez.
Saint-Supery was a late addition to coach Sergio Scariolo's team, and at 19 years old, he is among the youngest players in the EuroBasket event. The 6'4 guard is considered a big part of Spain's future on the national stage, and is getting valuable reps in this event before he plays his first college game.
Saint-Supery was on Gonzaga's radar early in the offseason, but he did not officially commit to Mark Few's club until late June. After a few weeks on campus getting familiar with his new teammates and new life stateside, Saint-Supery got the call he'd been added to the Spanish roster for EuroBasket — cutting short his time in Spokane.
At 6'4 and with multiple years of experience playing against professionals, Saint-Supery has the tools to be an instant contributor for Gonzaga as a freshman in 2025-26. Colgate transfer Braeden Smith and Arizona State transfer Adam Miller are the presumed starters at the two guard spots, while Grand Canyon transfer Tyon Grant-Foster will start at small forward, assuming his waiver is approved by the NCAA.
If Spain ends up rebounding from this loss and plays late into the EuroBasket tournament, Saint-Supery may not end up back stateside until mid-September, just a few weeks before Kraziness in the Kennel and the official start of the college hoops season.
That could result in Saint-Supery playing a mostly off the ball role as a freshman, a role he is used to from his time with Baxi Manresa and that is easier to learn on the fly with the limited amount of time he will have around his teammates and coaches.
Spain has little time to regroup from the loss to Georgia as they head into a matchup against Bosnia and Herzegovina, led by NBA center Jusuf Nurkic, on Saturday at 11:30 AM PT. Spain was outrebounded by Georgia 46-29 on Thursday, and a similar showing on the glass could put this team into a really difficult 0-2 hole to start EuroBasket play.