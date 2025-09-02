Gonzaga guard Mario Saint-Supery struggles in Spain's loss to Italy at EuroBasket
After drawing his first start for Spain against Cyprus on Sunday, Gonzaga guard Mario Saint-Supery came off the bench and struggled in Tuesday's 67-63 loss to Italy at EuroBasket.
The 19-year-old scored seven points with one assist and one rebound in 16 minutes of action, shooting 2-5 from the field with three turnovers and a pair of personal fouls. The three turnovers and one assist represent Saint-Supery's worst marks so far at EuroBasket.
Through four EuroBasket games, Gonzaga's prized freshman is averaging 7.3 points, 3.0 assists, and 1.5 rebounds per game, shooting 62.5% (5-8) on two-pointers and 30.8% (4-13) from deep, while making seven of his eight free-throw attempts (87.5%).
Saint-Supery having a difficult game against a very good Italian club is hardly a concern for the Zags. The 19-year-old is the youngest player to represent Spain at EuroBasket since Ricky Rubio in 2009, and the opportunity to develop while competing against professionals who are 10+ years older than him will only make the 6'4 guard even more prepared for life at Gonzaga.
As good as Gonzaga's non-conference schedule is, there isn't anyone in college basketball who can adequately compare to competing against players like 37-year-old Danilo Gallinari, 29-year-old Simone Fontecchio, and 30-year-old point guard Marco Spissu.
Plus, Saint-Supery is getting an opportunity to play a pure point guard role for Spain, which is different than the off-ball role he played for Baxi Manresa prior to committing to Gonzaga. A true combo guard, Saint-Supery getting experience both on and off the ball will allow him to play either spot for coach Mark Few and the Zags when he reports to campus at the conclusion of Spain's run at EuroBasket.
That conclusion could be coming sooner than expected, as the loss to Italy drops Spain to just 2-2 overall. That means the team needs to secure a victory on Thursday in order to advance to the next round at EuroBasket and remain in the hunt for a medal. That won't be an easy task as they are set to take on Greece, which is led by one of the best basketball players on the planet in Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Saint-Supery is projected to play a big role for Gonzaga right away. Redshirt junior Braeden Smith and Arizona State transfer Adam Miller are the expected starters in the backcourt for the Zags, but Saint-Supery is capable of playing either guard spot and should force his way into the starting lineup, or at least a big role off the bench, especially now that he's gaining valuable experience overseas.
Spain will take on Greece Thursday, Sep. 4 at 11:30 AM PT.