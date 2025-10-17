Gonzaga lands commitment from 4-star center Sam Funches

NEWS: 4⭐️ Sam Funches has committed to Gonzaga, he told @Rivals.



The 6-11 center is the No. 41 overall recruit in the 2026 class, per Rivals. Chose the Zags over Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and LSU.



"I'm just here to play ball."