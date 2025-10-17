Gonzaga lands commitment from 4-star center Sam Funches
Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs regularly use Kraziness in the Kennel as a recruiting tool, and it paid off in a major way this year.
Sam Funches, a 7'0 center from Mississippi, announced his commitment to Gonzaga on Friday, according to national basketball reporter Joe Tipton.
The 4-star big man was ranked No. 84 in the 2026 class by 247Sports, tenth among centers. He picked Gonzaga out of a final list that included Vanderbilt, LSU, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State.
Funches joins a laundry list of excellent Zags to commit after attending the team's annual scrimmage, including Braden Huff, Jalen Suggs, Julian Strawther, and Chet Holmgren.
Funches told Gonzaga Bulldogs On SI prior to his visit that he'd been in regular contact with assistant coaches Brian Michaelson and Rjay Barsh, with the staff emphasizing how well his game fits Gonzaga's style.
"They just tell me how we basically fit together," Funches said. "I'm a puzzle piece and they're the puzzle and it's like a perfect fit, because my play style is like the exact play style of them."
Funches boasts a 7'5 wingspan, and his length and mobility make him a high-level shot blocker who could immediately boost Gonzaga's frontcourt defense — which has suffered since Holmgren's departure in 2022.
Funches also has soft touch and excellent footwork around the rim, and thrived as an offensive rebounder while at Germantown High School in Mississippi. With a developing outside shot as well, it's very easy to see how Gonzaga's offense is tailor-made for Funches to thrive in after a year or so of development.
Graham Ike will be out the door by the time Funches arrives on campus ahead of the 2026-27 season, while Braden Huff will be entering his senior year. Ismaila Diagne (junior) and Parker Jefferson (sophomore) project to be in the fold as well, giving Funches an opportunity to develop behind the scenes as a freshman and blossom into a big-time contributor as soon as 2027-28.
Funches becomes Gonzaga's second commitment in the 2026 class after 6'5 German guard Jack Kayil, who announced his commitment on Oct. 1. The Zags have a pair of 2026 recruits set to arrive on campus for official visits in the coming weeks: shooting guard Luca Foster on Oct. 18 and small forward Cameron Holmes on Nov. 8 for Gonzaga's game against Oklahoma at the Spokane Arena.