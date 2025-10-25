Gonzaga lands commitment from high-scoring wing and top 40 recruit Luca Foster
The month of October has been very kind to Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs out on the recruiting trail.
Luca Foster, a 6'5 wing from Pennsylvania, committed to Gonzaga after wrapping up his official visit last weekend. He joins 6'5 German guard Jack Kayil and 7'0 center Sam Funches in Gonzaga's three-man 2026 class, each whom committed in October.
Foster picked Gonzaga out of a top nine that included Michigan, Oregon, Villanova, Ohio State, Virginia, Oklahoma, Pitt, and Georgetown. He took visits to every one of those nine schools, ending with Gonzaga, where he took in the team's exhibition opener against Northwest University on Sunday, which the Zags won 111-62.
Foster is currently No. 40 in the 2026 rankings at 247Sports, making him Gonzaga's highest-ranked recruit in the class. The sharpshooting wing will play this upcoming high school season at Link Academy in Missouri, hoping to boost his stock even more with a strong performance at an elite high school.
Foster played for Team Final on the AAU circuit this summer, averaging 16 points while shooting 37% from deep on nearly five attempts per game. Foster is not just a threat from the outside; he was highly efficient inside the arc as well, using his physicality to finish through contact and get to the free-throw line.
Gonzaga had been looking to add a wing to its 2026 class, having already secured a guard and a center in Kayil and Funches.
Kayil is a 4-star guard, per 247Sports, who will be 20 years old when he arrives on campus next year. After a very strong performance for Germany at the FIBA U19 World Cup this summer, Kayil will play for ALBA Berlin in the Bundesliga Basketball League, one of the top professional leagues in the world.
Meanwhile, Funches was a longtime target of Gonzaga's who committed on Friday, Oct. 17, nearly two weeks after his official visit took place during Kraziness in the Kennel. He picked the Zags over a trio of SEC schools in Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and LSU. The 7'0 big man is a 4-star recruit ranked No. 84 in the class at 247Sports.
Foster rounds out the group and gives coach Few a trio of talented, versatile recruits to bring on to the team's first-ever roster as members of the new-look Pac-12, which will begin officially on July 1, 2026.
The Zags may not be done in the 2026 class, with 4-star wing Cameron Holmes set to take an official visit on Nov. 8 for Gonzaga's game against Oklahoma at the Spokane Arena.