Gonzaga legend named top 15 college basketball player of last 25 years
There has been no shortage of elite players from Gonzaga over the past 25 years. From three-time All-American Drew Timme, to one-and-done superstars Chet Holmgren and Jalen Suggs, and all the greats in between, Mark Few's program has churned out some of the most talented — and fun — players to watch this century.
However, no one who donned a Gonzaga uniform captured America's attention quite like Adam Morrison, who starred at Gonzaga from 2003-2006 and is to date the only Zag to win the Wooden Award as college basketball's best player of the season.
Morrison was recently featured in the Field of 68's countdown ranking the 25 best players of the past 25 years, coming in at No. 12 overall — one spot behind his co-Wooden Award winner, Duke guard JJ Redick.
The recognition for Morrison is well deserved. The 6'8 forward from Mead High School in Spokane took the college basketball world by storm as a junior in the 2005-06 season. His long hair, distinct moustache, and unassuming personality made him a media darling, and his meteoric rise was timed perfectly with Gonzaga's movement away from 'trendy mid-major to watch in March' to legitimate college hoops powerhouse.
Morrison averaged an astonishing 28.1 points per game in 05-06, shooting 42.8% from three on over five attempts per game. He was electric right out of the gate, scoring 25 points with nine rebounds in Gonzaga's second game of the season, an 88-76 win over Maryland, before exploding for 43 points in a thrilling 3OT win over Michigan State in the Maui Invitational. Barely a week later, he dropped 43 points again, this time on the road at Washington, before hitting a memorable bank shot game-winning three-pointer against Oklahoma State in the Battle in Seattle as part of a 25-point performance.
Morrison went on to score 40+ points three more times that season, including 41 on the road at San Francisco and 42 at home against Portland the following game. He also had a career-high 44 points at LMU in mid-February, where he shot a whopping 8-13 on three pointers.
Perhaps just as memorable as Morrison's junior season was the year-long battle between him and Redick for the title of best player in college basketball — a title the duo ultimately shared in what is the last time the Wooden Award was given to more than one player in a single season.
Morrison is recognized not only for his greatness at Gonzaga, but the emotion he showed in the team's heartbreaking loss to UCLA in the Sweet 16 that March — a game the Zags led by 17 points in the second half but ultimately squandered, leaving a devastated Morrison with tears in his eyes on the floor after the final whistle blew.
'Ammo' became Gonzaga's highest ever draft pick in the summer of 2006 when he went No. 3 overall to the Charlotte Bobcats, a record he held for 16 years before it was broken by No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren in 2022.
Morrison remains involved with Gonzaga as a play-by-play radio broadcaster, and his legacy lives on in Spokane as one of the greatest to ever wear the true blue and white.