Photos: Rasir Bolton scores game-high 20 pts as No. 2 Gonzaga cruises past Pacific 89-51

Photo Gallery All photos by Erik Smith

SPOKANE, Wash. - Guard Rasir Bolton supplied a game-high 20 points as No. 2 Gonzaga cruised to a 89-51 victory over visiting Pacific on Thursday night in a West Coast Conference matchup.

Julian Strawther contributed 15 points for the Bulldogs (20-2), who won their 12th consecutive game while remaining undefeated in the WCC. Center Chet Holmgren tallied 14 points for Gonzaga and forward Drew Timme finished with 13 points and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

Alphonso Anderson led Pacific (7-17) with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Next up for Gonzaga is a home game against No. 22 Saint Mary's on Saturday night.