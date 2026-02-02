Gonzaga passed over by three-loss team in latest AP Top 25 update

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are among just seven teams in college basketball with one or fewer losses this season, after defeating Saint Mary's for their 15th consecutive victory on Saturday evening.

The Zags have not lost since the debacle against Michigan in the Players Era Championship, joining Michigan, UConn, Duke, and Saint Louis as the five teams with just one loss so far this year. Arizona and Miami OH are the lone undefeated teams remaining.

Gonzaga remains the No. 6 ranked in the country in the latest AP Poll, with four of those aforementioned teams - Arizona, Michigan, UConn, and Duke - ahead of them in the rankings. However, No. 5 now goes to the 19-3 Illinois Fighting Illini, who jumped four spots after defeating Washington by nine at home on Thursday and winning at Nebraska on Sunday, 78-69.

The Illini also knocked off Purdue last Saturday and currently boast an 11-game winning streak, while coming in at No. 5 at KenPom. They are entirely deserving of a spot in the top ten, but it is a bit surprising to see them ahead of the Zags.

Illinois is ahead of Gonzaga at KenPom (5 to 11) but Gonzaga has the edge in the NET, coming in at No. 5 while the Illini are just below them at No. 6. Illinois has yet to face Michigan in Big Ten play, but one of their three losses this year was to Alabama in Chicago - a team Gonzaga beat by ten on a more neutral court in Las Vegas.

The resumes are certainly comparable, although Illinois does have a 7-3 record in Quad 1 games, compared to just 3-1 for Gonzaga. However, that becomes a 10-1 record in Q1/Q2 for the Zags, compared to 10-3 for the Illini.

Jan 29, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Ultimately, it's a small distinction, as the two teams were separated by just five points. It would have been Gonzaga's first time back in the AP top 5 since November of 2024, but they will have another chance next week, assuming they take care of business on the road at Portland on Wednesday and at Oregon State on Saturday.

Three of Gonzaga's wins this season came against teams ranked in the top 25, but none of those teams were ranked in this week's poll after Alabama received just 48 votes following a 23-point road loss to Florida. Kentucky received 28 votes, while only one of Gonzaga's other opponents - Santa Clara - received a vote this week.

Gonzaga will play the Portland Pilots on Wednesday at the Chiles Center for one final time as WCC opponents. The game tips at 7:00 PM PT and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

