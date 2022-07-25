Skip to main content

Gonzaga starts PK85 tournament against Portland State

The Zags will have to wait until a potential championship in the Phil Knight Legacy to take on Duke in Portland
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Nemb2

The Phil Knight Legacy bracket is set for this upcoming season, and Gonzaga men’s basketball will take on Portland State on Nov. 24. The Vikings finished 14-17 overall and placed seventh in the Big Sky Conference after going .500 in conference play.

The classic, which is taking place in Portland from the 24th to 27th, has eight teams competing including Duke, Purdue, Xavier and West Virginia. Oregon State will be playing Duke in the first round while Xavier drew Florida.

The winner of the Zags and Vikings matchup will take on the winner of Purdue versus West Virginia. Gonzaga won’t have the chance to play the esteemed Blue Devils until potentially the tournament’s championship on the 27th. 

While it may seem unlikely, the Zags matchup against Portland State in the PK85 is a chance at revenge for Gonzaga. The last time these two programs faced off was in 2008, when the Vikings beat Gonzaga 77-70 in the Kennel. 

Up to that point in the rivalry's history, the Zags won all four of their matchups so November's contest is an opportunity for Gonzaga to get back on track against a Northwest rival. 

Nemb2
Basketball

Gonzaga starts PK85 tournament against Portland State

By Asher Ali1 minute ago
On the last day of camp, Anton Watson spent time taking pictures with his campers and signing autographs.
Basketball

For love of the game: Anton Watson hosts basketball camp at Shoot 360

By Cole ForsmanJul 21, 2022 6:57 PM EDT
The Iso Mailbag May 4th
Podcasts

The Iso July 26th Mailbag

By Christian PedersenJul 21, 2022 12:07 AM EDT
draft n
Basketball

Andrew Nembhard inks largest deal for second round collegiate player in NBA history

By Asher AliJul 20, 2022 9:13 PM EDT
Compostion-
Podcasts

The Latest From Summer League

By Christian PedersenJul 18, 2022 8:33 PM EDT
Chet CNN
Basketball

Gonzaga alum Chet Holmgren ruled out of OKC's Friday Summer League matchup

By Asher AliJul 15, 2022 8:08 PM EDT
Chet CNN
Basketball

Holmgren and Murray matchup in six-point Thunder win

By Asher AliJul 14, 2022 12:41 AM EDT
The Iso Mailbag May 4th
Podcasts

Iso Podcast July 13th Mailbag Edition

By Christian PedersenJul 13, 2022 10:54 PM EDT
2 New Major Commits Decide on Gonzaga
Podcasts

What Gonzaga Is Doing For Recruiting This Summer

By Christian PedersenJul 12, 2022 8:01 PM EDT