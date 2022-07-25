Gonzaga starts PK85 tournament against Portland State

The Zags will have to wait until a potential championship in the Phil Knight Legacy to take on Duke in Portland

The Phil Knight Legacy bracket is set for this upcoming season, and Gonzaga men’s basketball will take on Portland State on Nov. 24. The Vikings finished 14-17 overall and placed seventh in the Big Sky Conference after going .500 in conference play.

The classic, which is taking place in Portland from the 24th to 27th, has eight teams competing including Duke, Purdue, Xavier and West Virginia. Oregon State will be playing Duke in the first round while Xavier drew Florida.

The winner of the Zags and Vikings matchup will take on the winner of Purdue versus West Virginia. Gonzaga won’t have the chance to play the esteemed Blue Devils until potentially the tournament’s championship on the 27th.

While it may seem unlikely, the Zags matchup against Portland State in the PK85 is a chance at revenge for Gonzaga. The last time these two programs faced off was in 2008, when the Vikings beat Gonzaga 77-70 in the Kennel.

Up to that point in the rivalry's history, the Zags won all four of their matchups so November's contest is an opportunity for Gonzaga to get back on track against a Northwest rival.