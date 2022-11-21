Gonzaga rebounds with 88-72 win over Kentucky

Coming off a brutal road loss to Texas, No. 2 Gonzaga rebounded on Sunday with an impressive 88-72 win over No. 4 Kentucky on national television.

Rasir Bolton led Gonzaga with 24 points, Drew Timme had 22 and Julian Strawther racked up 20 points and 14 rebounds as the Zags led wire to wire on Sunday night.

Gonzaga played with defensive energy from the start, and it was most noticeable on the boards. The Zags finished with a 39-29 rebounding advantage over Kentucky, led by Strawther. Anton Watson was a force in the paint with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Kentucky star and reigning Wooden Award winner Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds, but was in foul trouble most of the game. He picked up his fourth foul with 12:48 left in the game and sat for a long stretch.

The game was played at a raucous, sold-out Spokane Arena, which holds more than 12,600 fans. Gonzaga's on-campus arena, McCarthey Athletic Center, holds 6,000 fans.

This was the first meeting between Gonzaga and Kentucky since the Maui Invitational in 2002. They will play five more times after agreeing to a six-year series earlier this year.

