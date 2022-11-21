Skip to main content

Gonzaga rebounds with 88-72 win over Kentucky

The Zags dominated the boards in a thorough victory over the Wildcats

Coming off a brutal road loss to Texas, No. 2 Gonzaga rebounded on Sunday with an impressive 88-72 win over No. 4 Kentucky on national television.

Rasir Bolton led Gonzaga with 24 points, Drew Timme had 22 and Julian Strawther racked up 20 points and 14 rebounds as the Zags led wire to wire on Sunday night.

Gonzaga played with defensive energy from the start, and it was most noticeable on the boards. The Zags finished with a 39-29 rebounding advantage over Kentucky, led by Strawther. Anton Watson was a force in the paint with 10 points and 10 rebounds. 

Kentucky star and reigning Wooden Award winner Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds, but was in foul trouble most of the game. He picked up his fourth foul with 12:48 left in the game and sat for a long stretch.

The game was played at a raucous, sold-out Spokane Arena, which holds more than 12,600 fans. Gonzaga's on-campus arena, McCarthey Athletic Center, holds 6,000 fans. 

This was the first meeting between Gonzaga and Kentucky since the Maui Invitational in 2002. They will play five more times after agreeing to a six-year series earlier this year.

PHOTO GALLERY

(All photos by Erik Smith)

gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith23
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith30
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith28
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith5
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith31
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith24
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith17
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith11
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith25
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith32
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith34
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith22
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith21
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith20
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith12
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith16
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith8
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith33
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith7
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith14
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith13
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith26
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith9
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith15
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith27
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith18
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith6
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith10
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith29
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith2
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith2
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith1
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith3
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith4
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith19
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith4
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith1
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith10
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith7
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith14
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith3
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith11
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith12
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith5
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith8
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith13
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith6
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith9

gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith7
Basketball

Gonzaga beats Kentucky behind Rasir Bolton's 24 points

By Cole Forsman
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith1
Photos

Look: Photo gallery from Gonzaga's win over Kentucky at Spokane Arena

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
gonzaga bulldogs kentucky wildcats spokane arena erik smith13
Basketball

Gonzaga rebounds with 88-72 win over Kentucky

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
Gonzaga Basketball vs Texas15
Basketball

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Kentucky: Live stream online; TV channel

By Sam Brown
gonzaga warner pacific basketball erik smith 202242
Basketball

Gonzaga vs. Kentucky preview: Drew Timme and Oscar Tshiebwe headline battle of top-5 teams

By Cole Forsman
gonzaga-nation-16x9
Podcasts

Adam Morrison previews Gonzaga's big game vs. Kentucky

By Christian Pedersen
antigua thiumbnail
Podcasts

Dan Dickau previews Gonzaga-Kentucky showdown with Wildcats' assistant coach Orlando Antigua

By Christian Pedersen
tyrese hunter texas gonzaga
Basketball

Tyrese Hunter lights up No. 2 Gonzaga, leads Texas to 19-point victory

By Henry Krueger
Gonzaga Basketball vs Texas2
Photos

Look: Gonzaga suffers embarrassing loss to Texas Longhorns

By Gonzaga Nation Staff