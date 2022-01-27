Gonzaga at Pepperdine moved up one day to Feb. 16

The second time the road matchup with the Waves has been rescheduled will now be played on a Wednesday on ESPN2

No. 2 Gonzaga men’s basketball (15-2, 4-0) will now be facing the Pepperdine Waves (6-15, 0-6) on the road one day ahead of schedule. The Zags will tip off in Malibu at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16 with the game being broadcast on ESPN2.

The two West Coast Conference opponents were originally set to square off at the Firestone Fieldhouse on Feb. 3. Last week, that game was deferred to Feb. 17 so GU could make up its road game against San Diego on the 3rd. The Zags and Toreros' original appointment was set for Dec. 30 last year before it was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The game against the Waves that has now been moved up to a day earlier will be the second time the two conference foes will take each other on this season. The first meeting was on Jan. 8 in GU’s first game back from its pause while dealing with COVID-19 protocols, and the Zags came flying out the gate to win the game by 34 and put up a season-high 117 points.

The series has undecidedly been in favor of the Zags, as the team has won its last 42 matchups against Pepperdine dating back to Jan. 18, 2002.

GU remains the last undefeated team in WCC play while Pepperdine has yet to win a game in conference action. The Waves will be traveling to San Diego on Thursday to take on the 11-9 Toreros, while the Zags next opponent will be Loyola Marymount at home on Thursday.

That game for the Zags will be broadcast on CBS Sports with tip-off at 8 p.m. PST.