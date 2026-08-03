Gonzaga shows interest in former Auburn forward Keyshawn Hall after eligibility ruling

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have had a long, complicated offseason trying to rebuild a roster that lost 12 players from last season.

Recent court rulings in Ohio and Tennessee granted eligibility to high school class of 2022 student-athletes looking for a fifth year of eligibility, creating a new pool of players for the Zags to pursue as they build around returners Braden Huff and Davis Fogle, as well as transfers Massamba Diop and Isiah Harwell.

One of the many high-profile players granted eligibility in the Ohio lawsuit is Keyshawn Hall, a well-travelled 6'7 wing who is arguably the best pure scorer available on the market. And Gonzaga is known to have interest, at least according to a report from CBS Insider Jon Rothstein.

Rothstein reports Gonzaga is one of nine schools to show interest in Hall since his eligibility was reinstated, alongside Kentucky, Kansas, St. John's, Indiana, LSU, SMU, Providence, and UCF, one of Hall's former schools.

Source: Keyshawn Hall — who played last season at Auburn — is attempting to return for a fifth year and receiving interest from the following programs.



Kentucky

St. John’s

Indiana

Kansas

Gonzaga

SMU

LSU

Providence

UCF — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 2, 2026

Even though the team's biggest need is at point guard, Hall is a dynamic enough player for Gonzaga to at least kick the tires on heading into the 2026-27 season.

Who is Keyshawn Hall?

Auburn Tigers forward Keyshawn Hall (7) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hall is a 6'7 wing from Cleveland, OH who played at four different schools over the past four years. He began his career playing 18 games with UNLV in the Mountain West in 2022-23, averaging 5.4 points in just under 11 minutes per game.

He then blossomed into the high-level scorer he is now known as, dropping 16.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for George Mason in the A-10 in 2023-24, while shooting 53.3% on twos, 84.4% from the free-throw line, and 35.7% from three on 4.0 attempts per game.

From there, he jumped to the Power Conference level, leading the Big 12 with 18.8 points per game while at UCF. He also posted 7.1 boards and 2.4 assists, while shooting a steady 35.4% from three.

Hall then hit the portal again, landing at Auburn in the SEC, where he increased his scoring yet again - dropping 19.3 points for the Tigers along with 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting a career-high 37.9% from deep on nearly five attempts per game.

All told, Hall averaged 16.3 points and 6.5 rebounds across four years and four different leagues, shooting 37.1% from three on 431 career attempts. He earned A-10 and Big 12 Second Team and SEC Third Team honors and was even a Naismith Trophy midseason watch list candidate this past season.

Hall did not get drafted, nor did he sign a pro contract, but he did appear in three NBA Summer League games with the Miami Heat, scoring six total points with 10 rebounds, two steals, and two assists.

Fit at Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle. | Photo by Lane Mathews

Hall operates like a point forward, handling the ball regularly while looking to score by getting downhill or taking guys off the dribble. He's not a point guard by any stretch, but he would instantly boost Gonzaga's offense by giving them an isolation scorer and strong three-point shooter.

He is also an outstanding defensive rebounder, which would help shore up an area of need for the Zags with Graham Ike's departure.

Hall has played a role similar to former Zag Tyon Grant-Foster, albeit with better three-point and free-throw shooting, but would have to adjust to a more off-ball role with Gonzaga, depending on who they land to play point guard.

Hall is also a bit similar to rising sophomore Davis Fogle, and while they are certainly capable of playing together, it does seem like the staff is better equipped to allocate resources toward a pass-first point guard, or more of a pure movement shooter, rather than a ball-dominant wing - even one as adept at scoring as Hall.