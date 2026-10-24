Gonzaga suffers injury setback as Davis Fogle is ruled out against Arkansas

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will play their first exhibition game of the season on Saturday against Arkansas, but the eagerly anticipated sophomore debut of Davis Fogle will have to wait.

Fogle will not suit up for Gonzaga on Saturday in Fayetteville against the Hogs due to a left leg injury. The injury is not considered serious, and he reportedly pushed to play but he will be held out with Gonzaga choosing to be extra cautious with their star wing.

Fogle and Chauncey Wiggins, who remain ineligible while pursuing eligibility via a lawsuit in Georgia, are the lone Zags not dressed for Saturday's exhibition - which gets underway at 1:00 PM PT on Saturday afternoon.

Rise of Davis Fogle

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4). | Photo by Myk Crawford

Fogle is perhaps the most anticipated player to watch for Gonzaga this season, coming off an incredible freshman year where he went from a non-rotation player who put up big offensive numbers in garbage time, to a key part of the team's rotation down the stretch.

The 6'7 wing averaged 8.6 points in just 16.7 minutes across 30 games last year, with those averages rising to 10.9 points in 23.9 minutes over the final 16 games of the season.

With Tyon Grant-Foster, Jalen Warley, Emmanuel Innocenti, Adam Miller, and Steele Venters all departing the program, the path to a huge role as a sophomore is wide open for Fogle - and he is set to have an explosive second season in Spokane.

The Anacortes, WA native dropped a program-record 30 points at Kraziness in the Kennel earlier this month, shooting 11-15 from the field and 6-7 from three. Alongside Braden Huff, who returns after missing the second half of last season, Gonzaga has two elite returning superstars flanked by transfer additions Massamba Diop (Arizona State), Isiah Harwell (Houston), and Xaivian Lee (Florida).

What it means for Gonzaga vs. Arkansas

Gonzaga guard Luca Foster (0) at Kraziness in the Kennel | Photo by Myk Crawford

Gonzaga won't get a complete look at its projected starting lineup and rotation without Fogle in the mix, but his absence gives other players an opportunity to shine on a big stage on Saturday.

Without Wiggins - who figures to mix in at the small forward spot - expect Gonzaga to roll with a heavy dose of Harwell and the two backup point guards, Dayton transfer Javon Bennett and 23-year-old French guard Nathan de Sousa.

Gonzaga loves to play two point guard lineups, and no Fogle gives coach Few an opportunity to see how Lee and Bennett play alongside each other, with de Sousa mixing in as well.

Fogle's absence also creates an opportunity for freshmen Luca Foster and Juwan Ekanga to earn more minutes against a very strong Arkansas backcourt that includes Billy Richmond III, Jordan Smith Jr., and Jeremiah Wilkinson.

The game is set to tip at 1:00 PM PT on Saturday, and will be broadcast on SECN+.