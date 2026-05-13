Gonzaga women's basketball lands first transfer portal commitment

Roster retention was a key goal of Lisa Fortier and the Gonzaga women's basketball program this offseason, with only one player from last year's NCAA Tournament team - Ines Bettencourt - running out of eligibility.

The Zags managed to keep 10 critical players from last season - including WCC Player of the Year Lauren Whittaker, All-Conference guard Allie Turner, and WCC Sixth Woman Jaiden Haile - setting the program up for immediate success in the new look Pac-12 in 2026-27.

However, the losses of Bettencourt and freshman Paige Lofing - who transferred to Montana - meant the Zags had room to bolster their backcourt this offseason, in particular looking for someone with experience and defensive versatility to help fill Bettencourt's role.

Gonzaga found their answer in Rider transfer Emmy Roach, who announced her commitment to the Zags on Instagram Tuesday afternoon.

Who is Emmy Roach?

Roach is a 6'0 guard from Littlehampton, Australia, who began her college career at Rider in the MAAC. As a freshman in 2024-25, Roach averaged 2.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game.

Her role increased significantly as a sophomore with the Broncs, as she started 15 of 28 games and finished fifth on the team by playing 27.1 minutes per game. She posted averages of 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists, while shooting 44.2% on two-pointers, 34.3% from three, and 70.8% from the free throw line.

Roach was not only a quality three-point shooter, but she was also one of the most versatile defensive players in the league, averaging 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. She finished sixth in the MAAC in blocks per game and her 29 total blocks ranked eighth.

Key performances included 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists at Long Island in early December and 18 points, six rebounds, and two blocks on 7-11 shooting in a conference win over Sacred Heart in mid-January.

Fit at Gonzaga

Whittaker, Turner, senior guard Zee Aokuso, and senior forward Taylor Smith all return from Gonzaga's starting lineup last season, while that final spot is up for grabs following Bettencourt's departure.

Teryn Gardner is the frontrunner to step into the starting five after the Boise State transfer averaged 6.0 points and shot 46% from three last year in 19.8 minutes per game, but Roach could challenge her for the role thanks to her defensive versatility.

Last year, the Zags averaged 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game, numbers that ranked 264th and 306th in the country, respectively. Someone who can come in and generate plays on the defensive end of the floor - especially with Bettencourt's departure - could have an edge in playing time in 2026-27.

Bettencourt led Gonzaga with 1.8 'stocks' (steals and blocks) last year, while Roach put up 2.2 stocks at Rider, albeit in a weaker conference.

Even if Gardner earns the role, Roach becomes a key rotation piece off the bench alongside Haile and fellow returners Sierra Lichtie, Julia Wilson, McKynnlie Dalan, and Christabel Osarobo, as well as incoming freshman forward Abby Lusk.

The addition of Roach gives Gonzaga 12 players on the 2026-27 roster, with three open spots still to fill. However, the Zags carried just 13 players last year, so it's possible this roster is nearly complete as they look to get back to the NCAA Tournament for a second year in a row.