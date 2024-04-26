Gonzaga’s Pavle Stosic enters the transfer portal
Gonzaga men’s basketball forward Pavle Stosic has entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits. The 6-foot-9 freshman from Serbia appeared in 14 games this past season and totaled 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in 46 minutes off the bench. He scored a season-high four points twice against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Pacific.
Stosic joined Gonzaga in the fall after three seasons of professional experience in Spain. He spent two seasons between Casademont Zaragoza and the Zaragoza U18 squad before joining CBP Huesca in the Spanish LEB leagues. Following a minor role with the club in 2021-22, he started in three games and made 16 appearances, averaging 3.4 points and 3.3 assists.
Stosic also represented his home Serbia in the FIBA U18 European Challengers in 2021. The 6-foot-8 forward put up 6.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in five appearances as the Serbians finished in second place in Group A behind Spain.
The Bulldogs have had two players enter the transfer portal before the May 1 deadline. Redshirt junior and former walk-on Colby Brooks put his name into the portal on April 18.