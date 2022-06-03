Former Zag Will Graves transfers to Southern Oregon for 2022-23 season

The three-year Zag will use his grad transfer status to play closer to home for his fifth year of college basketball

Graves played his freshman year at Lane Community College in his hometown of Eugene, Oregon.

Former Gonzaga guard Will Graves is headed about 10 hours south of Spokane to Ashland, Oregon next college basketball season. Graves will use his graduate year of eligibility to play at Southern Oregon University, he announced on Twitter Friday.

Graves is from Eugene, Oregon, and played his freshman year right at home at Lane Community College before transferring to Gonzaga in 2019. In three years at Gonzaga, the 6-foot-5 guard played in 39 games and scored 25 points. Graves was a 36.5% 3-point shooter and was perfect on his free throws in his time as a Zag.

Southern Oregon is an NAIA university in the Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC). Last season, the Raiders were 18-15 overall and finished fourth in the 12-team CCC with a 13-9 conference record.