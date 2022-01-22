Gonzaga has away games at San Diego and Pepperdine rescheduled

Gonzaga's game against San Francisco on Jan. 20 was originally scheduled for Jan. 6

Gonzaga men’s basketball’s (15-2, 4-0) two away games at the University of San Diego and at Pepperdine have been rescheduled by the West Coast Coast. GU will now travel to San Diego to face the Toreros Feb. 3, and head back to California to take on the Waves Feb. 17.

The Zags were set to take on the Toreros (10-8, 3-2) on Dec. 30 last year to kick off conference play. The Toreros were dealing with health and safety protocols at the time and had to postpone their first WCC games.

GU and USD will now tip off at 6 p.m. PST on that Thursday and be broadcast live on ESPN 2.

ESPN 2 will also be broadcasting the game between GU and the Pepperdine Waves (6-14, 0-5), which will tip off in Malibu at 8 p.m. PST.

There are two more away games that GU has to make up as a result of health and safety protocols affecting its schedule. The Zags have to make up their game at Loyola Marymount originally set for Jan. 1 and their game at Pacific that was pushed back from Jan. 20.

The Waves and Pacific will now play on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. after Pepperdine had to cancel that game when it was originally set for Jan. 1.

The Zags’ game before each respective matchup at San Diego and at Pepperdine will be at home, and GU will be traveling to BYU to take on the Cougars on Feb. 5 after playing San Diego.

The Zags return home to the McCarthey Athletic Center for the final time on Saturday, Feb. 19 following the short trip to Pepperdine to take on the Santa Clara Broncos at 6 p.m.