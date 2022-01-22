Skip to main content

Gonzaga has away games at San Diego and Pepperdine rescheduled

The WCC rescheduled three games for February dates
Gonzaga's game against San Francisco on Jan. 20 was originally scheduled for Jan. 6

Gonzaga's game against San Francisco on Jan. 20 was originally scheduled for Jan. 6

Gonzaga men’s basketball’s (15-2, 4-0) two away games at the University of San Diego and at Pepperdine have been rescheduled by the West Coast Coast. GU will now travel to San Diego to face the Toreros Feb. 3, and head back to California to take on the Waves Feb. 17.

The Zags were set to take on the Toreros (10-8, 3-2) on Dec. 30 last year to kick off conference play. The Toreros were dealing with health and safety protocols at the time and had to postpone their first WCC games.

GU and USD will now tip off at 6 p.m. PST on that Thursday and be broadcast live on ESPN 2.

ESPN 2 will also be broadcasting the game between GU and the Pepperdine Waves (6-14, 0-5), which will tip off in Malibu at 8 p.m. PST.

There are two more away games that GU has to make up as a result of health and safety protocols affecting its schedule. The Zags have to make up their game at Loyola Marymount originally set for Jan. 1 and their game at Pacific that was pushed back from Jan. 20.

The Waves and Pacific will now play on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. after Pepperdine had to cancel that game when it was originally set for Jan. 1.

The Zags’ game before each respective matchup at San Diego and at Pepperdine will be at home, and GU will be traveling to BYU to take on the Cougars on Feb. 5 after playing San Diego.

The Zags return home to the McCarthey Athletic Center for the final time on Saturday, Feb. 19 following the short trip to Pepperdine to take on the Santa Clara Broncos at 6 p.m.

San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith79
Basketball

Gonzaga has away games at San Diego and Pepperdine rescheduled

10 minutes ago
San Francisco vs Gonzaga January 20, 2022. Photo-Erik Smith75
Photos

Photo gallery: Chet Holmgren leads No. 1 Gonzaga to 78-72 win over USF Dons

7 hours ago
Fridays with Sac & Jack - January 21st
Podcasts

Gonzaga Nation Exclusive Episode of the Sac & Jack Podcast - Big Scandal and the Producer Steps in it with Rob

8 hours ago
Photo Jan 20, 8 22 22 PM
Basketball

Recap: No. 1 Gonzaga overcomes first-half scare against USF Dons

22 hours ago
Dan Dickau Pregame Courtside Preview of Gonzaga Basketball vs USF
Basketball

Dan Dickau Pregame Courtside Preview of Gonzaga Basketball vs USF

Jan 20, 2022
1I6A1622
Basketball

How to Watch Gonzaga vs USF Basketball Game

Jan 20, 2022
gonzaga-nation-1x1
Podcasts

Gonzaga Nation Podcast: Previewing the Game Against USF and Answering Fan Questions

Jan 19, 2022
Austin Versteeg from The Kennel Club Joins Gonzaga Nation to Discuss the USF Game
Basketball

Kennel Club Special Guest Austin Versteeg Hypes Up This Week's Gonzaga Game

Jan 19, 2022
Special Guest Todd Golden from USF Basketball
Basketball

Preview: Bulldogs offense looks to stay hot against frisky Dons

Jan 19, 2022