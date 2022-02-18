Skip to main content

Rui Hachimura to return from ankle sprain Thursday for Wizards

After suffering a right ankle sprain in a game on Monday and missing the following contest, the former Zag will be active tonight coming off Washington's bench
Hachimura hasn't seen time in the Wizards starting lineup this season after starting all 57 games he played in last year (photo courtesy of the Washington Wizards on Twitter). 

Hachimura hasn't seen time in the Wizards starting lineup this season after starting all 57 games he played in last year (photo courtesy of the Washington Wizards on Twitter). 

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will be suiting up Thursday for the Wizards in their game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hachimura suffered a right ankle sprain in Washington's win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday and missed the team’s Wednesday contest against the Indiana Pacers as a result.

The Wizards game against the Nets on the road tips off at 4:30 p.m. PST and will be the Wizards last game before the All-Star break. The former Gonzaga big has missed only that one game against the Pacers since rejoining the team on Jan. 9 after spending time away and missing the team’s first 39 games of the season for personal reasons.

The Wizards staff is still easing the Japanese-born power forward back into action from his time away earlier this season and his ankle injury will most likely see his minutes take a slight drop for this one game back before break. So far in 17.8 minutes of action a game, Hachimura has been averaging 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds this season on 44.4% shooting. He hasn’t breached the starting lineup yet after starting in all 57 games he played in last season.

Another former Zag in Corey Kispert will be making his fifth straight start at shooting guard for the Wizards Thursday night. the rookie Kispert has been shooting at above 40% in his last three games and will be splitting the starting backcourt role with Raul Netto once again.

The last meeting between the Wizards and the Nets went down just like week in a 113-112 victory for the Wizards at home. 

Rui
Basketball

Rui Hachimura to return from ankle sprain Thursday for Wizards

52 seconds ago
Basketball

Recap: Gonzaga cruises by Waves behind Nembhard and Holmgren

18 hours ago
Basketball

Preview: Bulldogs eye season sweep of Waves in Malibu

Feb 16, 2022
Gonzaga Nation Podcast February 14th
Podcasts

Gonzaga Nation Podcast Episode 23: Time to Win Out

Feb 14, 2022
MTg3MDk0NzQ5NzEzMjc3OTYz
Basketball

Corey Kispert makes third start in a row for Wizards Monday

Feb 14, 2022
This Week in WCC Basketball Rebruary 14th Edition
Podcasts

This Week in WCC Basketball February 14th Edition

Feb 14, 2022
Photo Feb 12, 7 00 32 PM
Basketball

Gonzaga reclaims No. 1 spot in AP poll after Auburn falls

Feb 14, 2022
Photo Feb 12, 8 31 09 PM
Photos

Photo Gallery: Gonzaga Beats Saint Mary's 74-58

Feb 13, 2022
Basketball

Recap: Zags scrap their way past Gaels behind Timme's 25 points

Feb 13, 2022