Rui Hachimura to return from ankle sprain Thursday for Wizards

After suffering a right ankle sprain in a game on Monday and missing the following contest, the former Zag will be active tonight coming off Washington's bench

Hachimura hasn't seen time in the Wizards starting lineup this season after starting all 57 games he played in last year (photo courtesy of the Washington Wizards on Twitter).

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will be suiting up Thursday for the Wizards in their game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hachimura suffered a right ankle sprain in Washington's win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday and missed the team’s Wednesday contest against the Indiana Pacers as a result.

The Wizards game against the Nets on the road tips off at 4:30 p.m. PST and will be the Wizards last game before the All-Star break. The former Gonzaga big has missed only that one game against the Pacers since rejoining the team on Jan. 9 after spending time away and missing the team’s first 39 games of the season for personal reasons.

The Wizards staff is still easing the Japanese-born power forward back into action from his time away earlier this season and his ankle injury will most likely see his minutes take a slight drop for this one game back before break. So far in 17.8 minutes of action a game, Hachimura has been averaging 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds this season on 44.4% shooting. He hasn’t breached the starting lineup yet after starting in all 57 games he played in last season.

Another former Zag in Corey Kispert will be making his fifth straight start at shooting guard for the Wizards Thursday night. the rookie Kispert has been shooting at above 40% in his last three games and will be splitting the starting backcourt role with Raul Netto once again.

The last meeting between the Wizards and the Nets went down just like week in a 113-112 victory for the Wizards at home.