Chet Holmgren finalist for Karl Malone power forward of the year

Holmgren will be one of five candidates to continue to make his case for being the best player at his position as his squad plays through March

Holmgren's 3-point percentage at 43.8% leads the five finalists while he also is fourth in the nation in blocks and blocks per game.

Add Gonzaga forward Chet Holmgren to another end of the year watchlist.

On Wednesday, it was announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame that Holmgren was one of five finalists up for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award. The nod to being among the finalists for this award comes in the same week that Holmgren took home West Coast Conference defensive player of the year, WCC newcomer of the year and was put on the list of 10 semifinalists for the Naismisth Defensive Player of the Year Award.

This year’s class of finalists is stacked with freshman standouts across the country as it also includes Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith from Duke. To round out the list is sophomore Keegan Murray from Purdue and junior EJ Liddell from Ohio State.

“We’re excited to recognize these five tremendous power forwards as the best in the collegiate game today, not only at their positions, but in the game in general,” said John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame, in a statement. “Unfortunately, only one can take home the award come April and we’re grateful to have Karl Malone spearheading a committee that will take great care when evaluating these players in the games that matter most.”

Holmgren’s pedigree as a shot blocker has been well documented this season as the fourth best shot rejector in college basketball according to total blocks on the season (95) and blocks per game (3.5). He also averages 9.7 rebounds a contest which is tied for 21st in the nation and within that grabs 7.96 defensive rebounds per game which ranks eighth nationwide.

While those numbers have remained fairly consistent throughout the year, Holmgren’s scoring game is what has shown the most development this season. The 7-foot freshman’s WCC-leading field goal percentage has risen to 61.64%, which is seventh in the nation. His 43.8% shooting clip from 3-point range leads all five Karl Malone award candidates while Jabari Smith is in second at 42.5%.

The other four guards along with Holmgren are all impact players on programs that are projected to be strong contenders for the championship crown once the NCAA tournament gets underway on March 17.

“Regardless of who takes home this award, I’m honored to have an award with my name attached to it be carried on with the legacy of any of these outstanding five young men,” said Karl Malone, Basketball Hall of Fall inductee and former Louisiana Tech big man. “This may be the best crop of candidates in my eight years associated with this award and I’m as honored as I am excited to present it to one of the most premier players in the country.”

While these five players made it onto the short list from a list of 20 semifinalists for the Karl Malone award which was announced in late January, they’ll have to wait until an undisclosed date later in March to see who takes home the hardwood. This comes from an initial list that started with 20 promising college power forwards released in November 2021.

The former Minnehaha Academy standout is also putting up two-point attempts at 72.7% this season which according to Gonzaga Athletics, ranks fifth nationally.

The final decision will be decided on by a combination of fan votes and input from Basketball Hall of Fame committee members. Fans get begin voting on the award winner starting Friday at hoophallawards.com.