Holmgren and Timme AP All-American Second Team selections

Timme is selected for second year in a row same day both Gonzaga big men make it onto the NABC ninth district first team

Holmgren and Timme had 14 combined rebounds in Gonzaga's championship game victory over Saint Mary's.

The 2021-22 AP All-American Second Team has a gonzaga men’s basketball front court on its squad. Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren are one of five selectees to be on AP’s second team announced Tuesday. for Timme, it’s his second straight year.

Along with Holmgren and Timme, the second team’s front court is rounded out by fellow freshman standout this season in Auburn’s Jabari Smith. The two guards on AP’s second team are Bennedict Mathurin from Arizona and Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey.

Timme and Holmgren have been the two scoring leaders on the No. 1 team in the country, averaging 17.5 and 14.2 points respectively. Holmgren has showcased himself as a high level shot blocker and rebounder as well, while Timme is effective at cleaning the glass and in the post on both ends of the court.

Timme is this season’s West Coast Conference player of the year and Holmgren is the WCC defensive player of the year and freshman of the year. Smith is the freshman of the year in the SEC and was part of the conference’s first team selection.

Mathurin was also the player of the year in his conference, the PAC-12 after averaging 17.4 points and 5.6 rebounds a game at 6-foot-6. Ivey was a BIG 10 first team player this season after averaging an equally impressive 17.4 point per contest.

AP also announced its All-American First Team, Third Team and honorable mentions list, and none of the other lists had any other GU or WCC players. The first team is stacked with Keegan Murray (Iowa), Johnny Davis (Wisconsin), Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Kofi Cockburn (Illinois) and Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky).

The accolades weren’t done rolling in for Timme or Holmgren on Tuesday however. The National Association of Basketball coaches released its all-district teams and all-district coaches, and the ninth district first team has both Timme and Holmgren on its squad.

The NABC district team includes two other WCC players — Alex Barcello from BYU and San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea. Forward Collin Welp from UC Irvine is the fifth player to round out the ninth district first team.

The WCC coach of the year, Randy Bennet from Saint Mary’s, was also named the district’s 2021-22 coach of the year by the NABC.