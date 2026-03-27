How former Gonzaga players performed in 2025-26 college basketball season

While Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have used the transfer portal to their advantage many, many times over the years, it has had its side effects as well.

While Gonzaga has not suffered catastrophic roster turnover the way many other programs have, they do seem to churn a handful of players out every single season. Virtually none of the players who have left via the portal have been starters while at Gonzaga, a trend that fans hope continues heading into 2026-27 and the first year for the program in the new look Pac-12. The end result in 2025-26 was six former Zags who played elsewhere across college basketball, with varying levels of success.

Below is a look at where those six players ended up - and how they performed - with the season coming to a close:

1. Michael Ajayi - Butler Bulldogs

Ajayi was granted an additional year of eligibility due to his time spent at a JuCo, and the 6'7 forward took full advantage - ending his career on a high note with Butler in the Big East.

After averaging 17.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game at Pepperdine in 2023-24, Ajayi struggled to find his footing in Spokane with the Zags - putting up just 6.5 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18.8 minutes in 2024-25.

But his numbers returned to his previous form while with Butler, posting 16.4 points and a Big East-leading 11.1 rebounds per game, along with career highs in assists (3.2) steals (1.1) and blocks (0.9).

He still struggled with his outside shot - shooting 26.1% from three - but Ajayi earned All Big Ten First Team honors for the Bulldogs, who went 16-16 and finished seventh in the Big East.

2. Dominick Harris - Loyola Chicago

After stints at three different West Coast schools - Gonzaga, LMU, and UCLA - Harris went to Chicago to play for the Ramblers in his final season of eligibility. Unfortunately, injuries haunted the 6'3 guard once again, as he appeared in just seven games and averaged 1.4 points in 6.3 minutes for a Loyola Chicago team that went just 9-24.

3. Graydon Lemke - Belmont Bruins

Lemke joined Gonzaga before the 2024-25 season as a preferred walk-on, but ended up redshirting in his lone season in Spokane. He hit the portal and landed at Belmont, where he played 21 total minutes across 12 games, scoring 11 points with five rebounds in 2025-26 for the Bruins.

4. Jun Seok Yeo - Seattle Redhawks

After appearing in 39 games across two seasons with Gonzaga, Yeo transferred across the state to play at Seattle University for his final season of eligibility.

It was a decision that paid off handsomely, as the 6'8 forward started 34 games for the Redhawks and averaged 12 points and four rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game.

Yeo still had a little Gonzaga in his heart, however, as he dropped 20 or more points just twice while at Seattle - and both times it came against Saint Mary's.

The South Korea native closed his career with 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists against Auburn in the NIT second round on Sunday.

5. Pavle Stosic - Pepperdine Waves

Stosic spent one year at Gonzaga in 2023-24, joining the team very late in the offseason and appearing in 14 games for the Zags, scoring 14 total points.

He spent 2024-25 redshirting at Utah State before landing back in the WCC at Pepperdine, where he was a key rotation player for Ed Schilling and the Waves.

Stosic started 12 of the 31 games he played this past season, averaging 3.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game. He scored nine points with five rebounds in his second matchup against Gonzaga - his highest point total of the season against a Division 1 opponent.

6. Dusty Stromer - Grand Canyon 'Lopes

Stromer appeared in 69 games for Gonzaga as a freshman and sophomore, but his role steadily decreased as his time in Spokane went on - ultimately resulting in the 6'6 wing transferring to Grand Canyon ahead of his junior season.

The former top 50 recruit started five of 32 games for the 'Lopes, playing 22.6 minutes per game and posting averages of 6.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 38.6% on two pointers and 33.3% from three.

He scored a season-high 17 points on 5-7 shooting from three in the final regular season game of the season against Fresno State back on March 7.