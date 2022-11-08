How to watch Gonzaga vs. North Florida: Live stream online; TV channel

Skip to main content
The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs host North Florida in their men's basketball season opener Monday night
The wait is over for Gonzaga men's basketball fans as the Bulldogs officially kick off their 2022-23 season with a home game against North Florida on Monday night at the McCarthey Athletic Center. 

You can stream this game live on FuboTV (Start your free trial)

Gonzaga starts the season as the No. 2 ranked team in the nation, but the Bulldogs didn't do much to back that ranking up in their preseason exhibition games. 

They were outscored by 23 points in the second half of a 99-80 loss to No. 11 Tennessee on Oct. 28, then earned a sloppy home win against Warner Pacific on Nov. 2.

Gonzaga had five players finish in double digits in that game, although the Bulldogs also allowed 13-0 and 10-0 offensive spurts against a team they should dominate. 

The Bulldogs have won their last 17 regular season-openers, but if they continue the same level of play they displayed in the preseason, they run the risk of being exposed by a North Florida team that is returning its top four scorers from last season. 

For more on this game, check out the Gonzaga vs. North Florida preview.

Here's how to watch tonight's game:

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. North Florida

Who: No. 2 Gonzaga hosts North Florida in its regular season opener

When: 6:00 p.m., Monday, November 7

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center | Spokane, Washington

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: Viewers in the Spokane and Seattle areas can find the game on KHQ/ROOT SPORTS plus.

