How to watch Gonzaga vs. Northern Illinois: Live stream online, TV channel

The No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs will try to keep their momentum rolling when they welcome Illinois State to Spokane Monday (December 12) for the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

You can stream this game live on FuboTV (Start your free trial).

Gonzaga (7-3) improved three spots to No. 15 in this week's AP poll following wins against Kent State and Washington at the McCarthey Athletic Center last week, and will now look to extend the nation's longest home win streak to 71 games against the Huskies as the Bulldogs close out a three-game home stand.

The Zags' 70 straight home wins are the second-most in the modern era of NCAAM Division 1 (since 1985) and a win Monday would tie them with Arizona for the modern record longest home win streak at 71 games, which Arizona accomplished from 1987-1992.

Senior All-American Drew Timme led the way for the Bulldogs in both wins last week, notching a combined 51 points, 24 rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and two blocks through the two games.

He ranks eighth all-time in program history for points with 1,721 and is ninth in rebounds with 698. He needs just two points to become the Bulldogs' seventh-highest scorer and is 59 rebounds away from eighth on that list.

Northern Illinois (3-6) is not a ranked team, but each of the Huskies' victories this year has been by at least 20 points with an average margin of victory of 23.7 points.

A win for the Bulldogs would mark their first three-game win streak of the season.

After Northern Illinois, Gonzaga hits the road Saturday to take on No. 4 Alabama in Birmingham for the C.M. Newton Classic.

For more on the matchup against Northern Illinois, check out Dan Dickau's interview with NIU head coach Rashon Burno on this week's Gonzaga Nation podcast.

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

How to Watch No. 15 Gonzaga vs. Northern Illinois

Who: No. 15 Gonzaga hosts Northern Illinois in Spokane for the first-ever meeting between the programs

When: 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. EST | Monday, December 12

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center | Spokane, Washington

Live Stream: Stream this game on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: KHQ/ROOT PLUS (NBC)