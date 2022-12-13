Skip to main content

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Northern Illinois: Live stream online, TV channel

No. 15 Gonzaga closes out a three-game home stand with its first-ever matchup against Northern Illinois
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The No. 15 Gonzaga Bulldogs will try to keep their momentum rolling when they welcome Illinois State to Spokane Monday (December 12) for the first-ever meeting between the two programs. 

You can stream this game live on FuboTV (Start your free trial).

Gonzaga (7-3) improved three spots to No. 15 in this week's AP poll following wins against Kent State and Washington at the McCarthey Athletic Center last week, and will now look to extend the nation's longest home win streak to 71 games against the Huskies as the Bulldogs close out a three-game home stand.

The Zags' 70 straight home wins are the second-most in the modern era of NCAAM Division 1 (since 1985) and a win Monday would tie them with Arizona for the modern record longest home win streak at 71 games, which Arizona accomplished from 1987-1992.

Senior All-American Drew Timme led the way for the Bulldogs in both wins last week, notching a combined 51 points, 24 rebounds, eight assists, four steals, and two blocks through the two games. 

He ranks eighth all-time in program history for points with 1,721 and is ninth in rebounds with 698. He needs just two points to become the Bulldogs' seventh-highest scorer and is 59 rebounds away from eighth on that list. 

Northern Illinois (3-6) is not a ranked team, but each of the Huskies' victories this year has been by at least 20 points with an average margin of victory of 23.7 points. 

A win for the Bulldogs would mark their first three-game win streak of the season. 

After Northern Illinois, Gonzaga hits the road Saturday to take on No. 4 Alabama in Birmingham for the C.M. Newton Classic.  

For more on the matchup against Northern Illinois, check out Dan Dickau's interview with NIU head coach Rashon Burno on this week's Gonzaga Nation podcast

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

How to Watch No. 15 Gonzaga vs. Northern Illinois

Who: No. 15 Gonzaga hosts Northern Illinois in Spokane for the first-ever meeting between the programs

When: 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. EST | Monday, December 12

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center | Spokane, Washington

Live Stream: Stream this game on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: KHQ/ROOT PLUS (NBC)

Gonzaga Bulldogs Washington Huskies53
Basketball

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Northern Illinois: Live stream online, TV channel

By Sam Brown
Gonzaga Bulldogs Washington Huskies28
Basketball

Women's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga falls to No. 23 in AP Top 25 poll (12/12/22)

By Henry Krueger
Rashon Burno thumbnail
Podcasts

Northern Illinois men's basketball coach Rashon Burno joins Gonzaga Nation podcast

By Christian Pedersen
Gonzaga Bulldogs Washington Huskies69
Basketball

Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga jumps to No. 15 in AP Top 25 poll (12/12/22)

By Cole Forsman
Gonzaga Bulldogs Washington Huskies49
Basketball

Gonzaga men's basketball faces another deep backcourt in Northern Illinois

By Henry Krueger
Drew Timme
Basketball

No. 18 Gonzaga overcomes slow start to beat Washington Huskies: 3 takeaways

By Cole Forsman
Gonzaga Bulldogs Washington Huskies69
Photos

Look: Best photos from Gonzaga's rivalry win over Washington Huskies

By Gonzaga Nation Staff
Drew Timme
Basketball

Drew Timme helps lead Gonzaga to rivalry win over Washington Huskies

By Henry Krueger
Drew Timme lead the team in three stat categories in the 73-66 win over Kent State on December 5, 2022 with 29 points, a career-high 17 rebounds, and four assists.
Basketball

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Washington: Live stream online, TV channel

By Sam Brown