How to watch Gonzaga vs. Pacific: Live stream online; TV channel

The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs snapped their 75-game home win streak against Loyola Marymount this week and will look to right the ship when they travel to California to take on the Pacific Tigers Saturday (January 21).

Gonzaga (16-4, 5-1 WCC) was riding an 11-game win streak and a 75-game home win streak but saw both of those runs come to an end with a shocking 68-67 loss to Loyola Marymount Thursday.

Cam Shelton sank a runner with 11.1 seconds left to give the Lions the final lead of the game, but Gonzaga had a chance to pull it out on the final possession and failed to do so.

For the Bulldogs, it was their first loss at the McCarthey Athletic Center in four years and the first time Loyola Marymount beat them since 2010.

Drew Timme led the Zags in scoring with just 17 points. Nolan Hickman contributed 12 points, six assists and three steals, and Rasir Bolton added 10 points.

Despite the loss, Gonzaga continues to lead the nation in shooting percent from the field (51.4%) and is second in points per game with 85.9.

Pacific (10-11, 3-3 WCC) ended 2022 with a 78-72 win over Loyola Marymount to kick off a three-game win streak but has since dropped back-to-back conference games against Santa Clara and San Francisco.

Notable wins this season include victories against Fresno State, San Jose State and LMU.

The Tigers' best player this year has been Keylan Boone, who leads the teams in points per game (11.7) and rebounds (4.5).

Saturday's game will be just the 22nd time Gonzaga and Pacific have gone head-to-head with the Zags having won 20 of their previous 21 matchups.

The Bulldogs have won 18 consecutive games against Pacific, all under Mark Few, who has never lost against the Tigers.

Check below for details on how to watch tonight's game:

How to Watch No. 6 Gonzaga vs. Pacific

Who: No. 6 Gonzaga travels to California to take on the University of the Pacific

When: 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. EST | Saturday, January 21

Where: Alex G. Spanos Center | Stockton, California

TV: NBC (KHQ/ROOT Plus)

Radio: SiriusXM - 81