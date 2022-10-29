Skip to main content

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Tennessee: Live stream online; TV channel

No. 2 Gonzaga travels to Frisco to battle No. 11 Tennessee in the inaugural Legends of Basketball Classic, streaming exclusively on PPV
Gonzaga basketball fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the 2022 NCAA college basketball season, but they will have a chance to preview what's to come as the No. 2 Bulldogs face off with No. 11 Tennessee in a preseason exhibition tonight. 

The two teams are meeting in the inaugural Legends of Basketball Classic, a charity exhibition game that donates its proceeds to the McLendon Foundation.

The game is streaming exclusively on PPV.com

While the game has no effect on either team's regular season record, these two haven't met since No. 7 Tennessee handed No. 1 Gonzaga its first loss of the 2018 season with a 76-73 upset win, and it's either team's first chance for some real competition this season.

Gonzaga debuted at No. 2 in the first AP Top 25 poll, and tonight presents the first of many opportunities for the Bulldogs to prove they deserve to be ranked that high, if not higher this season.

For more, check out the full Gonzaga vs. Tennessee preview

Here's how to watch tonight's game: 

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Tennessee

Who: No. 2 Gonzaga plays No. 11 Tennessee in the Legends of Basketball Charity Classic 

When: 6:00 p.m., Friday, October 28

Where: Comerica Center | Frisco, Texas

Live Stream: This game is streaming exclusively on PPV.com

TV: Viewers in the Spokane and Seattle areas can find the game on Xfinity channel 1201 or Dish channel 461. Access to watch this game requires a $9.99 fee.

