How to watch Gonzaga vs. Washington: Live stream online, TV channel

The No. 18 Gonzaga Bulldogs have a chance to extend the country's longest home win streak to 70 games when they welcome the Washington Huskies to town Friday night (December 9).

The Zags picked up their 69th consecutive win at the McCarthey Athletic Center with a 73-66 victory over Kent State on Monday in a game that saw 12 lead changes before Gonzaga (6-3) ended the game on an 11-0 run.

Senior All-American Drew Timme posted a season-low nine points in Gonzaga's loss to Baylor last week, but got back on track in the win against Kent State, leading the team in three stat categories with 29 points, a career-high 17 rebounds, and four assists.

The Bulldogs will look to keep the momentum rolling against Washington Friday when the two programs meet for the 49th time.

In a series that dates back to 1910, the Huskies hold a 29-19 advantage all-time, but Gonzaga has won the past six meetings and 13 of the last 14.

The last time these two met on December 8, 2019, No. 9 Gonzaga used late three-pointers to hold off No. 22 Washington 83-76 in Seattle.

In their 60 games against a Pac-12 opponent under head coach Mark Few, the Bulldogs are 42-18 and have won the last 12 matchups against the conference.

How to Watch No. 18 Gonzaga vs. Washington

How to Watch No. 18 Gonzaga vs. Washington

6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. EST | Friday, December 9

McCarthey Athletic Center | Spokane, Washington

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center | Spokane, Washington

TV: NBC