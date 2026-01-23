How to watch, listen to Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. San Francisco Dons men's basketball

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs currently boast the nation's fifth-longest winning streak at 13 games, and they'll look to make it 14 in a row on Saturday evening against the San Francisco Dons.

Gonzaga (20-1, 8-0) has not lost since Nov. 26 against Michigan in the Player's Era Championship, and they've picked up wins in the last three games without star forward Braden Huff - and the last two without his co-star in the frontcourt, Graham Ike.

Huff won't suit up on Saturday against the Dons, as the redshirt junior is dealing with a left knee injury that will keep him out until mid-February at the earliest.

Ike's status remains up in the air, with coach Few saying the 6'9 big man is "kind of day-to-day".

"It's when he feels like he can deal with the discomfort and pain."

Ike is not the only key player in this matchup who could return on Saturday. San Francisco wing Mookie Cook - who was targeted by Gonzaga out of high school before committing to Oregon - has not played since Dec. 28 but, according to head coach Chris Gerlufsen, will be a game-time decision on Saturday against the Zags.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Graham Ike. | Photo by Mercedes Smith

Cook is averaging 10.1 points and 5.6 rebounds across 14 games at USF, and his presence would give the Dons another super athletic wing on the perimeter.

Gonzaga will have their hands full as it is with the backcourt duo of Ryan Beasley (14.2 points, 3.4 assists) and Tyrone Riley IV (12.1 points, 43.2% from three), not to mention an emerging freshman for the Dons in Legend Smiley, who is averaging seven points per game and scored 16 at LMU on Jan. 8.

San Francisco does a good job defending the three-point line, although they struggle to generate turnovers defensively. Meanwhile, Gonzaga is still working through a new look offense without Huff, which has resulted in more pick and roll action but fewer open looks from the perimeter.

Gonzaga will also have a hard time securing second-chance opportunities without Huff against a USF team that is tremendous on the defensive boards, another key thing to keep an eye on Saturday.

Below is a look at how to watch Gonzaga take on San Francisco on Saturday at The Kennel:

How to watch Gonzaga vs. San Francisco

Date: Saturday, Jan. 24

Game time: 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: The Kennel (Spokane, WA)

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

How to stream: Fubo (start your free trial)

How to listen: 96.1 FM (local) and Varsity Sports App

