San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea to play with Miami Heat for Summer League

The All-WCC first team player wasn't among the 58 picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, but will get his chance to play against those selected over him in July

Bouyea led the Dons to their first NCAA tournament berth in 24 years last season (photo courtesy of (Photo courtesy of USF Athletics).

The Eastern conference semi finalists Miami Heat have gotten University of San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea to sign on for their Summer League team. The five-year West Coast Conference veteran wasn’t among the 58 players drafted Thursday night, but soon after agreed to join the Heat from July 7-17 in Las Vegas per NBA Insider Shams Sharania.

Bouyea, a 6-foot-6 guard out of Seaside, California, was an all-West Coast Conference first team player last season and has led the Dons in scoring in each of his last two seasons. He also has the most games played (160) and wins (98) in San Francisco history, a special feat when it's considered that NBA legend Bill Russell was a Don for four years.

Although Bouyea has been known by WCC fans for a while, he gained national attention in San Francisco’s NCAA tournament matchup earlier this year against Murray State. In his program's first March Madness appearance in 24 years, Bouyea went off for a career-high 36 points on 50% shooting in an overtime loss, but drew the attention of NBA players and analysts.

Bouyea is seen as undersized, but experienced and a potent offensive threat. The Palma High School graduate is also efficient having shot 50% or better in 18 games last season. Despite his above average wingspan and having the third most steals in San Francisco history (208), Bouyea is seen as a limited defender on an NBA floor, but he'll have a chance to prove that wrong and earn an NBA or two-way contract starting July 7.

The Summer League creates a developmental environment for recently drafted players and players equally trying to find their way onto a league roster to compete in. Generally, players either just leaving the amateur ranks or with one year of professional experience are invited to compete on teams’ rosters to showcase their skills.

Bouyea will be joining the Heat’s 26th overall pick this year Nikola Jovic and incoming second year players Omer Yurtseven and Haywood Highsmith, as well as a cast of other prospects aspiring to earn a professional contract.