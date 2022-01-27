Skip to main content
Sam O'Connor from the Kennel Club Joins Dan Dickau to talk about the hype for this week in Gonzaga Basketball.

Hear from the Kennel Club Sophomore Rep

Every week Gonzaga Nation has a member of the Kennel Club, the best student section there is, on the show as guest to give an insider perspective on the world of Gonzaga basketball. 

This week it's sophomore class rep Sam O'Connor that joins Gonzaga Nation to talk about the underclass spirit and what the younger generation is bringing to the student section. 

Plus he tells the story of how coming from upstate New York he even wound up going to Gonzaga, hint it has something to do with the basketball team. 

Finally he details how happy everyone is in the sophomore class to finally even have athletic events for the student section to attend. 

Prefer to listen? Then make sure to subscribe to Gonzaga Nation on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. 

