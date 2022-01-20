Skip to main content
Kennel Club Special Guest Austin Versteeg Hypes Up This Week's Gonzaga Game

Kennel Club Special Guest Austin Versteeg Hypes Up This Week's Gonzaga Game

Hear what the best student section around is up to this week

Hear what the best student section around is up to this week

Get to know another member of our the Kennel Club aka the best student section around. This week it's Gonzaga senior Austin Versteeg who joins host Dan Dickau on Gonzaga Nation. 

Hear how he fell in love with the student section and about the passion that fuels Austin to help push them to new levels. 

Austin talks with Dan Dickau about what they have planned for the USF Dons this week. 

Can't watch it? You can always listen to Gonzaga Nation on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Austin Versteeg from The Kennel Club Joins Gonzaga Nation to Discuss the USF Game
Basketball

Kennel Club Special Guest Austin Versteeg Hypes Up This Week's Gonzaga Game

1 minute ago
Special Guest Todd Golden from USF Basketball
Basketball

Preview: Bulldogs offense looks to stay hot against frisky Dons

28 minutes ago
WCC Weekly January 17th
WCC News

WCC Weekly January17th

Jan 17, 2022
1I6A0946
Basketball

Final: Zags rout Broncos in Santa Clara behind Timme's 32 points

Jan 15, 2022
Previewing Santa Clara
Basketball

Preview: Broncos' offense posses interesting challenge for GU

Jan 15, 2022
1I6A1813
Photos

Gonzaga Beats BYU 110-84

Jan 14, 2022
_Favicon-512_1
WCC News

Gonzaga vs. Pacific postponed

Jan 14, 2022
Basketball

Timme scores 30, Zags cruise by BYU Cougars

Jan 14, 2022
XSf5hMfT-720
Basketball

Preview: Zags host stingy BYU

Jan 13, 2022