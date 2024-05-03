Former Gonzaga star Killian Tillie has found a home in Spokane: 'I love being here'
You might have seen Killian Tillie walking around Spokane the past several months. The 6-foot-9 former Gonzaga men's basketball star is hard to miss.
Tillie recently bought a home in Spokane and has been working his way back to health as he continues to pursue a professional basketball career. After being waived by the Memphis Grizzlies in October 2022 Tillie has spent the past two seasons recovering from injuries, including back surgery. He's now healthy and hoping to be back on the court next season.
"I haven't played in two years. Just excited to get back to it. I'm feeling healthy now," said Tillie.
After going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, Tillie signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies and appeared in 54 games over two seasons. His game - length, athleticism and deep 3-point shooting range - fits the modern NBA well.
Tillie, who was born and raised in France, is another in a long line of former Gonzaga players to make Spokane their home.
“I love Spokane. Everybody’s just welcoming and it’s easy to work here," said Tillie. "The people in Spokane are amazing. I think this is the most friendly people I’ve ever seen. It’s different in France.”
Tillie joined Dan Dickau on a new Gonzaga Nation episode to talk about why the Gonzaga community is so special, what's next for him in pro basketball and much more.
