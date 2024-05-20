How Gonzaga basketball emphasizes mental performance: 'Leadership is the most important skill in sport'
Sometimes the biggest factor in a win or loss can’t be seen anywhere on a statsheet. It’s not measured by how tall and fast a player is or how high they can jump, nor by how many points, assists and rebounds they might accumulate over the course of a game. Arguably the most important characteristic on the court is the one that transcends the sport itself.
“I always tell people, leadership is the most important skill in sport,” Gonzaga Director of Performance and Nutrition said. “You can have a team full of great players and still lose if you don’t have great leadership, if everyone’s playing for themselves. And without leadership a team can fall apart.”
Nilson discussed how Mark Few and the Gonzaga men’s basketball coaching staff dive deep into the mental aspect of performance and how they prepare players for life beyond the basketball court in a new episode of Gonzaga Nation with Dan Dickau.
Produced by Thomas Gallagher.
