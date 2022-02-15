Corey Kispert makes third start in a row for Wizards Monday

after the trade deadline moved Spencer Dinwiddie and with Bradley Beal hurt, Kispert is next up for Washington

Kispert with three former GU teammates when the Wizards played the Grizzlies on Jan. 29

Corey Kispert will be making his third start in a row for the Washington Wizards Monday. The rookie shooting guard from Gonzaga will be part of the starting five on the court as the Wizards welcome the Detroit Pistons to Capital One Arena for a mid-season bout.

With the Wizards trading guard Spencer Dinwiddie away at the deadline last week and three-time all-star shooting Bradley Beal out for the season with an injury after he normally starts at the two, Kispert became the next man up on the depth chart to start.

Raul Neto will be running the point for Washington today, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be at the wing, Kyle Kuzma will get the start at power forward and Thomas Bryant will pick up his seventh start of the year at center. Kispert will be lined up at shooting guard across from fellow rookie Cade Cunningham from the Pistons.

Kispert is coming off a 20 point and six assist effort in his last start against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The former all-WCC player has been shooting 43.2% from the field in his last six games. So far this season when Kispert has started for Washington in nine games, the Wizards are 4-5.

Monday’s contest is the first meeting between Washington and Detroit so far this season. The Wizards are currently 11th in the eastern conference at 25-30 while the Pistons are at the bottom of the conference at 12-44.