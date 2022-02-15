Skip to main content

Corey Kispert makes third start in a row for Wizards Monday

after the trade deadline moved Spencer Dinwiddie and with Bradley Beal hurt, Kispert is next up for Washington
Kispert with three former GU teammates when the Wizards played the Grizzlies on Jan. 29 

Kispert with three former GU teammates when the Wizards played the Grizzlies on Jan. 29 

Corey Kispert will be making his third start in a row for the Washington Wizards Monday. The rookie shooting guard from Gonzaga will be part of the starting five on the court as the Wizards welcome the Detroit Pistons to Capital One Arena for a mid-season bout.

With the Wizards trading guard Spencer Dinwiddie away at the deadline last week and three-time all-star shooting Bradley Beal out for the season with an injury after he normally starts at the two, Kispert became the next man up on the depth chart to start.

Raul Neto will be running the point for Washington today, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be at the wing, Kyle Kuzma will get the start at power forward and Thomas Bryant will pick up his seventh start of the year at center. Kispert will be lined up at shooting guard across from fellow rookie Cade Cunningham from the Pistons.

Kispert is coming off a 20 point and six assist effort in his last start against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The former all-WCC player has been shooting 43.2% from the field in his last six games. So far this season when Kispert has started for Washington in nine games, the Wizards are 4-5.

Monday’s contest is the first meeting between Washington and Detroit so far this season. The Wizards are currently 11th in the eastern conference at 25-30 while the Pistons are at the bottom of the conference at 12-44.

Basketball

Corey Kispert makes third start in a row for Wizards Monday

2 minutes ago
This Week in WCC Basketball Rebruary 14th Edition
Podcasts

This Week in WCC Basketball February 14th Edition

3 hours ago
Photo Feb 12, 7 00 32 PM
Basketball

Gonzaga reclaims No. 1 spot in AP poll after Auburn falls

5 hours ago
Photo Feb 12, 8 31 09 PM
Photos

Photo Gallery: Gonzaga Beats Saint Mary's 74-58

Feb 13, 2022
Basketball

Recap: Zags scrap their way past Gaels behind Timme's 25 points

Feb 13, 2022
Basketball

Preview: Zags look to push the pace against methodical Gaels

Feb 12, 2022
recording 1
Podcasts

Friday's with Sac&Jack and Special Guest Dan Dickau

Feb 11, 2022
Photo Feb 10, 7 48 47 PM (1)
Basketball

Photos: Rasir Bolton scores game-high 20 pts as No. 2 Gonzaga cruises past Pacific 89-51

Feb 11, 2022
Basketball

Recap: Bolton's 20 guides Gonzaga past Pacific

Feb 10, 2022