Mark Few calls NCAA Tournament expansion ‘totally unnecessary’

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few has long been a trusted voice in the college basketball space - in part because he's never been one to mince words.

Few has long made his feelings known about one particular hot button issue - NCAA Tournament expansion.

And now, with expansion to 76 teams officially set to arrive in 2027, Few has once again shared how he feels about the second major change to the size of March Madness since 1985.

"I am adamantly opposed. It's totally unnecessary," Few told CBS Sports reporter Matt Norlander. "It's the dumbing down of the regular season, which is sad. We're out here trying to generate more interest in the regular season and expansion doesn't help. That's where we've been struggling."

"I am adamantly opposed."



"This doesn't move the needle at all."



"It should be a privilege to play in the tournament, not a right."



As we wait for official word, some of CBB's biggest coaches share their gripes with March Madness expansion to @CBSSports.https://t.co/ovuNupJvSh — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) May 7, 2026

Few is one of many coaches who expressed displeasure with the impending expansion, including Arkansas' John Calipari, UConn's Danny Hurley, and Illinois' Brad Underwood.

Most coaches brought up Few's argument about the diluding of the regular season, which will become less important for power conference teams who seemingly just need to finish around .500 in order to at least get an at-large bid with a 76 team field.

Few also brought up NCAA Tournament units, which are paid out to conferences based on how many teams from their league make the tournament, and how many games the conference wins overall.

"Plus, the [NCAA Tournament] unit shares, what's happening there?" Few continued. "Don't screw with something when you already know it's great. The tournament is great as is."

52 teams will be slotted directly into the 64 team bracket, with 24 additional teams competing for those final 12 spots. Those games will be played at two different sites on the Tuesday and Wednesday after Selection Sunday, and will include eight teams competing for the four No. 16 seeds, four teams competing for two of the No. 15 seeds, and 12 additional at-large teams competing for six slots likely in the No. 11, 12, and 13 seed range.

Good news for Pac-12?

While Few - and many others - are adamantly opposed to more teams getting a bid, this could benefit the Zags in the new look Pac-12.

Depending on how NCAA Tournament units are distributed for play-in teams, this could result in more Pac-12 teams - and therefore more money - getting split among the conference each year.

Last year, both San Diego State and Boise State were left out of the field despite finishing in the top 60 at KenPom and in the NET rankings. In 2025, Boise State was left out despite finishing No. 49 at KenPom, while in 2023, Washington State was left out despite finishing No. 67.

Those teams would likely earn a chance to play in an opening round game with the 76-team format, and even if they were to lose, it should still earn the conference money, which in turn benefits Gonzaga.

Gonzaga will officially join the Pac-12 on July 1, 2026, alongside San Diego State, Boise State, Washington State, Oregon State, Colorado State, Utah State, Fresno State, and Texas State.