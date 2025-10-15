Mark Few discusses future of Gonzaga's rivalry with Saint Mary's
The Gonzaga Bulldogs are entering their final season as members of the West Coast Conference before joining the new-look Pac-12 in July of 2026.
Gonzaga's partnership with the WCC has spanned over 40 years, including the past 26 with coach Mark Few at the helm. It's no secret the Zags have flat-out dominated the conference over the past quarter century, with Few earning 22 regular-season titles and 20 conference tournament championships since taking over the program in 1999.
During that time, one team emerged as a consistent threat to Gonzaga atop the conference: the Gaels of Saint Mary's. Under Randy Bennett, SMC has regularly challenged Gonzaga in the WCC, winning at least a share of each of the past three regular-season titles, while making the NCAA Tournament five of the last six years.
The battles between Gonzaga and Saint Mary's are routinely some of the best regular-season games in college basketball, but Gonzaga's move to the Pac-12 means the 2025-26 season could be the last time these two teams square off on a consistent basis.
Coach Few is hopeful that it won't be the case. Speaking to Jon Rothstein on the Inside College Basketball podcast, Few said Gonzaga is keeping their options open but would like to keep playing Saint Mary's even after the move to the Pac-12.
"I hope so," Few replied when Rothstein asked about playing Saint Mary's. "Everything is on the table. I think we're still trying to figure out what the scheduling process is going to be in the Pac-12 and how many games we're going to have and the time frame and all those things. I would say everything is on the table."
Gonzaga is one of nine men's basketball programs currently in the Pac-12 for 2026-27, alongside Oregon State and Washington State, Texas State from the Sun Belt, and five schools from the Mountain West: San Diego State, Boise State, Utah State, Colorado State, and Fresno State.
It remains to be seen whether the conference will add any more members between now and 2026-27, but if not, the conference would likely opt for a 16-game round robin schedule for league play where every team plays twice, once at home and once on the road.
If that ends up being the case, Gonzaga would have up to 16 non-conference games to schedule, giving them ample space to set up a series with Bennett and the Gaels.
The Pac-12 is expected to add more full members, or even affiliate members, to get up to at least 10 teams and an 18-game schedule. In fact, Saint Mary's is one of the programs often rumored as a target for the Pac-12. The Gaels could join as a full member just like Gonzaga, bringing baseball, soccer, and other non-revenue-generating sports, although the school would certainly collect a much smaller piece of the media rights deal.
Should that happen, the rivalry would live on in a new conference, giving Gonzaga another rugged, top-40 caliber program to compete against in league play alongside San Diego State and Boise State.
Coach Few also spoke with Rothstein about leaving the WCC after such a long tenure. Few admitted his focus is primarily on the upcoming preseason and non-conference slate, but did offer some kind words on the league he has called home for nearly 40 years.
"It's been 27 years as a head coach but it's been 37 total years here at Gonzaga," Few said. "So whether it's walking into Firestone Fieldhouse or at Saint Mary's or at all these places we've been going every year for the past 37 years, I'm sure there'll be some recollection and some stories and fond memories. Hey it's been great. You can't argue that it's been great for our program. Look what our program's been able to do while we've been in the WCC."
Gonzaga tips off the season on Nov. 3 at home against Texas Southern, and tips off WCC play on Dec. 28 at the aforementioned Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu against Pepperdine.