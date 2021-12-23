Meet the Starting 5

Gonzaga Nation is proud to join the Fan Nation legion as the newest voice in the college sports world. With daily videos, articles, galleries and interviews coming out all season we wanted to take a minute and introduce you to our main hosts and all the contributing voices that will be joining them.

Dan Dickau - The first player in Gonzaga history to be selected as an AP First Team All American Dickau is easily one of the most recognizable players in school history. He was selected in the first round of the 2002 NBA draft and would go on to play six seasons professionally. Following his playing career Dickau transitioned in to the broadcast booth and has called games for ESPN, CBS Sports, the Pac 12 Network and Westwood Radio.

Adam Morrison - A lifelong Gonzaga Bulldog Morrison began his role with the team as a ballboy in his childhood before going on to play three of the most exciting years in school history. Morrison led the NCAA in scoring in the 2006 season and was named co national player of the year with JJ Reddick. Following his Gonzaga career he was selected third overall in the 2006 NBA draft and would go on to win a pair of championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. Following his playing career he has working in variety of roles with the Gonzaga program including radio broadcasting.

Christian Pedersen - A graduate of the Syracuse Newhouse broadcasting school Christian has been a digital content creator for sports TV and radio stations in the southern California market for the past 7 years. As a part of Gonzaga Nation he will be responsible for the podcast production and digital engagement.

Asher Ali - A current Gonzaga senior Ali has worked at The Gonzaga Bulletin; first as a staff writer, then a sports editor, and finally as editor in chief of the paper. He will be providing player profiles and data driven analysis.

Cole Forsman - A current Gonzaga student Cole is the current sports editor at the Gonzaga Bulletin and will be a contributing beat writer for Gonzaga Nation.